Horror: Woman Evicted from Home Arrested After Police Find Dead Infants Inside Hidden in Bags

 By Ole Braatelien  September 21, 2025 at 3:30am
Police charged a mother with homicide after three dead babies were found at her home in Cadogan Township, Pennsylvania.

In a Monday news release, Pennsylvania State Police announced it is charging Jessica Mauthe, 39, with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

On Saturday, police received a complaint from the owner of a vacant home, according to KDKA-TV.

Mauthe had lived at the home until Aug. 13, when the owner evicted her for non-payment, according to WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh.

After her eviction, the owner had been cleaning the house when he discovered a foul-smelling garbage bag in the closet.

Inside the bag was Mauthe’s dead baby.

Investigators later found two totes in the attic, each with a dead infant inside.

When Mauthe was first evicted, an acquaintance of the landlord noticed a stench in the house.

“It smelled very funny. It didn’t have a very potent smell when we first went in, but upstairs in the one specific bedroom, it did smell funny,” Elizabeth Germy said.

According to a criminal complaint, Mauthe told police she had given birth three times at the home.

Each time she gave birth, she reportedly wrapped the infant in a towel before placing it into a plastic bag.

She said she had the first baby while sitting on the toilet, according to KDKA.

The baby dropped into the bowl, where it remained several minutes as Mauthe just listened.

Then she removed the baby, wrapping it in a towel “until it stopped making noises.”

She also has two living children, who are 6 and 8.

“Very sick. Very disgusted. Sad for the two that are left behind, the living children. No words,” Germy said.

Carmen Felix, Mauthe’s neighbor, was disgusted.

“It’s just evil. It’s beyond sick,” Felix said. “How could she do that, three times? You don’t just plop babies in toilets.”

Mauthe’s unsuspecting neighbors sometimes watched her two living children while she worked. Her husband is in jail.

Armstrong County’s district attorney and state police declined to comment when asked why Mauthe was charged with one death, rather than three, according to WTAE.

“Her support system was minimal, and I think she loved her boys,” one anonymous neighbor told KDKA. “I feel she tried the best she could for them. I can’t speak for the negativity that happened.”

