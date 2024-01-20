One hospital in Massachusetts appears to be discarding its Hippocratic Oath in favor of protecting people’s feelings.

In a video circulating across social media, the Chief Medical officer at the Milford Regional Medical Center in Massachusetts, Dr. Peter Smulowitz, warned that the facility is “committed to providing exceptional health care services to our community with dignity, compassion and respect.

“Everyone should expect a safe, caring and inclusive environment in all our spaces. Our patient and visitor code of conduct helps us meet this goal,” he explained.

“Words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing are not welcome and will not be tolerated.”

Smulowitz went on to give a long list of potential violations that could lead to a patient being denied care, but added that they will be allowed to “explain [their] point of view” before a decision is made.

“Examples of these include offensive comments about others’ race, ethnicity, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation or other personal traits; refusal to see a clinician or other staff member based on these personal traits; aggressive or intimidating behavior, physical or verbal threats and assaults; sexual or vulgar words or actions; and disrupting another patient’s care or experience,” he continued.

This is dystopian. @MilfordRegional just announced new policies that can deny you care if you use “unwelcome words” such as micro-aggressions related to race and gender. They would probably kick you out for misgendering, or saying men can’t get pregnant and there are only 2… pic.twitter.com/kWxoPujp85 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 17, 2024

“Body language and tone of voice are also important parts of communication,” he continued. “If we believe you have violated our code with unwelcome words or actions, you will be given a chance to explain your point of view.

Should hospitals be policing speech? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (22 Votes) No: 95% (379 Votes)

“We will always carefully consider your response before we make any decisions about future care at Milford Regional.”

The video was widely mocked and denounced online, with Republican Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy accusing the hospital of violating the Hippocratic Oath.

“It is very disheartening to hear a Progressive physician would dishonor his Hippocratic Oath to pay homage to his new DEI faith,” Murphy wrote on the X Platform.

“Of course we want respect for everyone but shame on you [Milford Regional],” he added.

It is very disheartening to hear a Progressive physician would dishonor his Hippocratic oath to pay homage to his new DEI faith. Of course we want respect for everyone but shame on you @MilfordRegional for putting politics over patient care. https://t.co/aAQJQwjfW8 — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) January 19, 2024

According to its website, the hospital is a full-service hospital with 148 available beds. It reportedly serves a region of over 20 local towns and communities.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.