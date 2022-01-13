This past Christmas season, President Joe Biden issued an eyebrow-raising message to unvaccinated Americans, threatening a winter of “severe illness and death” and pre-emptively accusing jab-resistant folks of clogging up hospitals.

The remark came in a brief statement Dec. 16 on the surge in cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“For unvaccinated,” Biden warned, “we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — unvaccinated — for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.”







His words brought images of hospital hallways and lobbies clogged to overflowing with desperately ill, regretful ne’er-do-wells crying from their death bed that they should have listened to the president after all.

Well, as it happens, winter has brought bottlenecks at hospitals amid the ongoing pandemic, but it is not exactly what fear-mongering Biden was warning us about.

No, it seems to have more to do with his own far-reaching federal policy and the arbitrary standards his administration has set to determine who is COVID-approved to participate in public life such as work, school and visits to local establishments and large-scale venues where other human beings are present.

In Vermont, hospital emergency rooms have been clogged up with asymptomatic folks who tested positive with an antigen test at home and want a PCR test to confirm their COVID-19 status, most likely because they need to know if they can go to work or school the following day, according to WCAX-TV in Burlington.

Meanwhile, as hospitals across the country face staffing shortages due to ousted and exiting employees who refuse to comply with federal vaccine mandates, Vermont is no different.

“It’s not so much the beds that are the precious resource, it’s the staff at this time. So we have to have some of our clinical staff providing care to those people and they can’t provide care to the folks in the ER,” Dr. Rick Hildebrant, medical director to Rutland Regional Medical Center, told WCAX.

He explained that Rutland’s ER has been clogged with asymptomatic patients who used a rapid test at home, saying these are the people who should be staying home so hospital resources can go toward those who are severely ill and need urgent care.

WCAX noted that the Vermont Hospital Association has heard similar stories from hospitals in other parts of the state.

It’s not exactly the horror story that Biden had for us in December — but it is a horror story, no less.

We are two years into the pandemic and well aware that millions upon millions of people can contract the virus and easily recover at home, vaccinated or not.

That’s just cold, hard, reality at this point — and yet people who need PCR tests and don’t feel sick at all are flooding ERs?

This is not how things should be going, regardless of what you might think about the vaccines, controversial early treatment options or the Biden administration’s handling of the pandemic as a whole.

This comes as nurses are being told they can work when they test positive for the virus — while employees who wouldn’t even get vaccinated and in many cases had already recovered from the virus have been fired.

None of this makes sense anymore — and we’re being told that the reason this pandemic keeps dragging on is because of the unvaccinated?

It looks like it’s going to be a dark winter, all right — a dark winter of the Biden administration fumbling and failing to fulfill his bold campaign promise to “shut down the virus.”

