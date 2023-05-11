Share
News

Host of CNN's Trump Town Hall Is About to Get Career-Changing News: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  May 11, 2023 at 8:38am
Share

According to reports, CNN is poised to offer morning anchor Kaitlan Collins the time slot of her former colleague Don Lemon in the network’s prime-time lineup.

Lemon was demoted from a prime-time slot last year and was later seated next to Collins and network anchor Poppy Harlow on “CNN This Morning.”

On April 24, the network fired him after 17 years on the job, following dismal ratings and a series of scandals.

According to multiple reports, CNN CEO Chris Licht might offer Collins a role in the big seat as early as next week, which could make her the new face of the network.

Hours prior to her much-criticized performance as the moderator of Wednesday’s town hall in New Hampshire, which featured former President Donald Trump and a live audience, Dylan Byers of Puck News reported Licht was eyeing Collins for prime time.

Trending:
Trump Rolls Out New Shirt with 3 Letters CNN Will Hate After He Dominated Town Hall

Per Byers’ Wednesday reporting, the coming promotion would be offered regardless of how she performed against Trump on Wednesday.

“Kaitlan’s offer is not contingent on her performance at tonight’s town hall, but, given the Trump X-factor, those 90 minutes have the potential to modify, accelerate, or stifle the arc of her career,” Byers said, according to Mediaite.

Byers added, “At the very least, her performance tonight will set the tone for a new Collins era at CNN, which, barring any f***-ups, will run at least through the 2024 presidential election.”

Collins has been widely panned for how she handled herself throughout the event.

Did CNN do a good job with its Trump town hall?

The Alabama native constantly interrupted Trump and recycled old narratives surrounding the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

She also repeated a number of falsehoods in her attempts to real-time “fact-check” the former president.

Collins was untruthful about Trump’s attempts to deploy National Guard troops to Washington on Jan. 6 and also about how many miles of border wall were constructed throughout his term:

Related:
Trump Issues Statement After CNN Town Hall Ratings Come In: 'A Very Smart Thing They Did'

Her hostility toward Trump is unlikely to win over any conservative viewers who might have hoped CNN was making an attempt to court them under the direction of Licht.

Meanwhile, many people on the left were furious the network offered Trump a platform and expressed their anger at Collins after she lost control of the event.

But Licht was impressed by Collins, he said on a conference call Thursday morning, former network host Brian Stelter reported:

The New York Post previously reported Licht has eyed Collins as CNN’s new “it girl” for some time.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Super Bowl Champion Stuns Public School Graduates with 'Hard Truths' on God and Family
Jordan Neely Death Witness Steps Forward with New Information, Says She's 'Praying' for the Charged Marine
Dejected Anderson Cooper Airs Grievances About Trump Town Hall: 'It Is Happening Again'
Elon Musk Introduces New CEO of Twitter - Then Announces a Powerful Role for Himself
Ted Cruz Goes Berserk on Rude Reporter During News Conference at Border: 'Do You Know Anything?'
See more...

Conversation