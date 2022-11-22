Host of 'The View' Sunny Hostin Makes Disgusting Claim About Jesus - This Will Make Your Blood Boil

Sunny Hostin of “The View” says she is a practicing Catholic. Whether she’s a reading Catholic is a matter of opinion.

Yes, Hostin — like most Americans still functioning within the range of normal human response — deplored this weekend’s shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado on Monday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show.

From there, predictably, takes diverged wildly. Hostin and the rest of the ladies on “The View” think the shooter was religiously motivated, despite no concrete evidence to back that up thus far.

Hostin decided to take things a step further, however, saying Jesus Christ would be at the forefront of your annual display of LGBT decadence and licentiousness otherwise known as the “pride” parade — pride, of course, being the deadliest of the seven deadly sins.

Let’s back up a bit, because the liberals and/or faux conservatives on “The View” had a longer discussion on the matter.

For instance, even though co-host Whoopi Goldberg admitted we didn’t know what the shooter’s motive was, she blamed GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

“Words matter,” Goldberg said. “Words matter, and people like Lauren Boebert, who, you know, has been in the forefront of dissing LGBTQ+ people, is now saying her prayers and thoughts go with the families. Well, they don’t really need your prayers and thoughts, they needed your votes. That’s what they need.”

Token Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin lamented the fact all 100 senators didn’t vote for a bill federalizing same-sex marriage rights, not mentioning the bill in question had insufficient religious protections attached — and, again, it’s still not clear that had any connection to the shooting.

Hostin then jumped, in, claiming “300 bills to restrict LGBTQ rights” have been introduced this year across the country, adding, “If you don’t want to go to a gay club because you don’t like gay people, don’t go to the club. Why do you got to shoot up the club?”

While non-sociopaths can all agree that those who “don’t like gay people” ought to stay away from gay nightclubs as opposed to shooting them up, Americans might be more divided over Hostin’s subsequent claim that Jesus Christ himself “would be the grand marshal at the pride parade.”

“I really, really believe that,” she said.







Let this be an object lesson, Christians, in the fact that meaning well in accordance with the world and doing well in accordance with God’s Word are two separate and often mutually exclusive things.

One understands Hostin’s impulse here. There’s been a shooting at a gay nightclub and the archetypal enemies of the gay community are supposed to be Bible-thumping Christians.

Like other cultural ambulance-chasers, Hostin thinks she’s putting two and two together and lending her support to LGBT individuals by insisting Jesus would be marching in front of their parade. It sounds nice — unless, of course, you’ve looked at the facts and read the Bible.

Let’s start with the fact we don’t know the motive for the shooting, which claimed the lives of five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was reportedly on the rolls of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, but the church says he ceased being active over a decade ago, according to Fox News; there’s no evidence he was still a practicing Mormon.

The most we know is that Aldrich has had previous issues with the law, having been investigated for bomb threats by the El Paso County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office last year, according to the Daily Caller.

Then there is the issue of what happens at “pride” parades. Here’s one of the more family-friendly clips we can show you of the sexual excesses they generally bring:

Or how about this. A LGBTQ pride parade that’s called “FAMILY FRIENDLY” AKA “KIDS ARE ALLOWED TO BE THERE” Are being forced or showed to watch men twerk or the famous naked Bunny man pic.twitter.com/61rXltoyXr — Tailin Woodrow (@PlayzValzic) November 21, 2022

If you want to see the NC-17 footage, search it up yourself. Rest assured, social media companies will insist it stays up.

No matter what Hostin may think, the Bible is pretty clear on the issue.

“You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination.” — Leviticus 18:22.

“[J]ust as Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding cities, which likewise indulged in sexual immorality and pursued unnatural desire, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.” — Jude 1:7.

“‘All things are lawful for me,’ but not all things are helpful. ‘All things are lawful for me,’ but I will not be enslaved by anything. ‘Food is meant for the stomach and the stomach for food’ — and God will destroy both one and the other. The body is not meant for sexual immorality, but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body. And God raised the Lord and will also raise us up by his power.” — 1 Corinthians 6:12-14.

“Now the works of the flesh are evident: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality, 20 idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, envy, drunkenness, orgies, and things like these. I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.” — Galatians 5:19-21.

“But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” — Revelation 21:8.

And, as the Daily Caller noted, the Catechism of Hostin’s own Catholic Church notes that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered,” “contrary to the natural law” and “do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity.”

All of which is to say that while Hostin’s sound bite might have sounded like a provocative bit of what the left is fond of calling “allyship,” it’s decidedly unbiblical. Jesus certainly spent time ministering to the sinful — and we’re all sinners — but he didn’t uphold and support them in their sin. Anyone claiming he did desperately needs a refresher in his book.

