Hosts of 'The View' Shockingly Come to MTG's Defense After Restaurant Attack - 'I'm on Marjorie's Side'

Hell ostensibly froze over this week when “The View” co-host Joy Behar sided with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia after the congresswoman said she was “attacked” at a restaurant by a vitriolic woman and her adult son.

Greene recounted the incident on Twitter, saying she was accosted while dining out by “insane” individuals who targeted her because they disagree with her politically.

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son,” she wrote on Monday. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.”

Greene continued: “They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons.”

The congresswoman lamented today’s toxic political climate, where people who hold different opinions are often viewed as mortal enemies.

“People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore,” she wrote. “Our country is gone.”

In a stunning turn of events, Behar expressed sympathy for Greene while discussing the incident Tuesday on ABC’s “The View.”

“I have to say, I’m on Marjorie’s side for this one because I don’t believe that anybody should be going up to any of us — anybody in public — and harassing us,” she said.

However, the 80-year-old Democrat quickly qualified her remarks by suggesting Greene deserved what she got, claiming she had done the same thing to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others.

“She does this, and now it’s been done to her,” Behar said. “I have to say that I think it’s deplorable that anybody would do anything like that — including her — and the person who did that to her.”







Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in to say Greene is a “professional troller” who was “disrespectful” to President Joe Biden at last month’s State of the Union address.

For reference, the situations are not remotely similar.

Greene didn’t accost Biden or get in his face. Rather, the congresswoman yelled “Liar!” from the floor of the House of Representatives when the doddering Democrat repeated the absurd lie that Republicans want to end Social Security and Medicare.

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Biden! SOTU

“you lie”

“you lie”

“liar” pic.twitter.com/JIFRuU5rtz — S𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖎™ (@fitfan777) February 8, 2023

Co-host Sara Haines agreed that accosting people is out of line. However, like Behar and Hostin, she also qualified her comments by attacking Greene’s character.

“This woman is aggressive and has her own problems with civility, but to protect civility, I think you have to protect the most despised among us,” Haines said. “So we have to draw the line at doing this sort of thing, so I do tend to agree with what you’re saying.”

While it was kind of nice that Behar and “The View” coven expressed tepid compassion for Greene, it’s obvious from their snarky digs that they weren’t entirely sympathetic or sincere.

Still, it’s a small step in the right direction because a little bit of progress is better than none.

