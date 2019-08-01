Hot Mic Catches Biden Asking Kamala Harris To ‘Go Easy on Me’

Weeks after California Sen. Kamala Harris attacked him in the first round of the 2020 Democratic presidential debates, former Vice President Joe Biden was ready to start fresh in round two.

Or so it seemed.

A hot mic caught Biden asking Harris to “go easy” on him minutes before the debate started Wednesday night.

Biden was the first candidate announced onto the stage before the debate.

Harris was the second.

TRENDING: Rush Limbaugh Says Trump Is Telling the ‘Absolute Truth’ About Baltimore

Harris walked onto the stage and extended her hand in greeting to Biden.

A hot mic caught what happened next.

“Go easy on me, kid,” Biden said.

1. As Kamala Harris walks up to Joe Biden on the debate stage, he says “Go easy on me, kid.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

Watch below:

Did Joe Biden just lose the debate during the introductions? Biden said “Go easy on me kid” to Kamala Harris. #DemDebate — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 1, 2019

RELATED: Trump Takes Criticism of ‘the Squad’ to Rally, Ignites ‘Send Her Back’ Chant That Stirs Controversy on Both Sides

As the Washington Examiner noted, Harris attacked Biden during the first round of debates over his relationships with a pair of segregationist senators — James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia.

Ummm. “Go easy on me, kid”? He will always be terrible but it’s pretty amazing how consistently willing he is to remind us. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 1, 2019

“I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris said.

“But it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.