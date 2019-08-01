SECTIONS
Hot Mic Catches Biden Asking Kamala Harris To ‘Go Easy on Me’

By Joe Setyon
Published July 31, 2019 at 5:43pm
Weeks after California Sen. Kamala Harris attacked him in the first round of the 2020 Democratic presidential debates, former Vice President Joe Biden was ready to start fresh in round two.

Or so it seemed.

A hot mic caught Biden asking Harris to “go easy” on him minutes before the debate started Wednesday night.

Biden was the first candidate announced onto the stage before the debate.

Harris was the second.

Harris walked onto the stage and extended her hand in greeting to Biden.

A hot mic caught what happened next.

“Go easy on me, kid,” Biden said.

Watch below:

As the Washington Examiner noted, Harris attacked Biden during the first round of debates over his relationships with a pair of segregationist senators — James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia.

“I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris said.

“But it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
