Share
News

Hot Mic Catches Biden Explaining to French President Why He Had to 'Be the First One to Leave' D-Day Event

 By Randy DeSoto  June 6, 2024 at 12:55pm
Share

A hot mic captured President Joe Biden informing French President Emmanuel Macron that Biden would have to be the first one to leave an 80th anniversary D-Day commemoration in Normandy, France, on Thursday.

The event took place at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, a site that overlooks what the Allies designated as Omaha Beach, where Americans took their worst casualties during the D-Day invasion.

The cemetery contains the graves of 9,388 Americans who were killed on D-Day and in the battle for Normandy that followed. There are also 1,557 names listed on the Walls of the Missing at the location.

Trending:
Travis Kelce Says Secret Service Threatened to Tase Him During White House Visit: 'They Weren't Too Happy with Me'

As Biden walked into the ceremony with Macron, he could be heard saying, “My advance team said I gotta leave, be the first one to leave, because I hold people up.”

Macron did not respond but simply continued heading toward the event.

Later during the ceremony, Biden seemed to want to take a seat while standing alongside first lady Jill Biden, Macron and the French president’s wife, Brigitte Macron.

True to his word, when the commemoration was over, Biden left the stage quickly, while Macron hung behind to continue to greet American veterans, embracing some of them.

Biden and the first lady did shake the hands of some World War II veterans on the side of the stage from which they were exiting.

Related:
San Francisco Tech Mogul Goes All-In for Trump, Hosts Fundraiser for Republican at His Home

USA Today reported an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 were on hand for Thursday’s ceremony.

The Normandy invasion was the largest amphibious operation undertaken in the history of warfare.

Do you think foreign leaders respect Biden?

The battle — which occurred on a 50-mile stretch — came nearly five years after German dictator Adolf Hitler plunged the world into war when his Nazi forces invaded and occupied much of Europe.

The Allies amassed more than 156,000 troops, nearly 7,000 ships and 11,000-plus aircraft for the operation, according to the Department of Defense.

The D-Day plan involved crossing the English Channel and making landings on five Normandy beach sites, as well as dropping paratroopers from the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions behind enemy lines.

In his Order of the Day for the operation, Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight Eisenhower said, “Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force! You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.”

He closed by saying, “Good luck! And let us all beseech the blessings of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




San Francisco Tech Mogul Goes All-In for Trump, Hosts Fundraiser for Republican at His Home
Trump Pledges to Arizona Crowd: I'll Rescind Biden's Weak Border Executive Order on Day 1
Hot Mic Catches Biden Explaining to French President Why He Had to 'Be the First One to Leave' D-Day Event
Eisenhower Ended His D-Day Order to the Troops by Asking Them to Pray, 80 Years Ago
Does Russia's Covert Anti-Satellite 'Space Weapon' Represent an Even Greater Threat Than We Know?
See more...

Conversation