Hot Mic Catches Biden Explaining to French President Why He Had to 'Be the First One to Leave' D-Day Event

A hot mic captured President Joe Biden informing French President Emmanuel Macron that Biden would have to be the first one to leave an 80th anniversary D-Day commemoration in Normandy, France, on Thursday.

The event took place at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, a site that overlooks what the Allies designated as Omaha Beach, where Americans took their worst casualties during the D-Day invasion.

The cemetery contains the graves of 9,388 Americans who were killed on D-Day and in the battle for Normandy that followed. There are also 1,557 names listed on the Walls of the Missing at the location.

Ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, ABMC staff and volunteers placed an American flag and French flag in front of each headstone at the Normandy American Cemetery. Tomorrow we will honor those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice 80 years ago. #dday80 pic.twitter.com/fWMRaW9wrV — ABMC (@usabmc) June 5, 2024

As Biden walked into the ceremony with Macron, he could be heard saying, “My advance team said I gotta leave, be the first one to leave, because I hold people up.”

Macron did not respond but simply continued heading toward the event.

BIDEN: “My advance team said I gotta be the first one to leave” pic.twitter.com/x5za5Z70wK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Later during the ceremony, Biden seemed to want to take a seat while standing alongside first lady Jill Biden, Macron and the French president’s wife, Brigitte Macron.

True to his word, when the commemoration was over, Biden left the stage quickly, while Macron hung behind to continue to greet American veterans, embracing some of them.

Biden and the first lady did shake the hands of some World War II veterans on the side of the stage from which they were exiting.

Jill, Ed.D., escorts Joe Biden out as French President Macron stays behind to greet veterans pic.twitter.com/n4rpRgdbv5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

USA Today reported an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 were on hand for Thursday’s ceremony.

The Normandy invasion was the largest amphibious operation undertaken in the history of warfare.

Do you think foreign leaders respect Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (20 Votes) No: 99% (3752 Votes)

The battle — which occurred on a 50-mile stretch — came nearly five years after German dictator Adolf Hitler plunged the world into war when his Nazi forces invaded and occupied much of Europe.

The Allies amassed more than 156,000 troops, nearly 7,000 ships and 11,000-plus aircraft for the operation, according to the Department of Defense.

The D-Day plan involved crossing the English Channel and making landings on five Normandy beach sites, as well as dropping paratroopers from the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions behind enemy lines.

In his Order of the Day for the operation, Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight Eisenhower said, “Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force! You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.”

“The eyes of the world are upon you.” | Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s D-Day Message, broadcast on British and American radio, June 6, 1944. pic.twitter.com/u6hMcJFOyG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2024

He closed by saying, “Good luck! And let us all beseech the blessings of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.