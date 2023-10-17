The hunt for a new speaker continues as the GOP seems unable to get its act together and look beyond petty disputes and partisan issues.

Twenty Republican members of the House voted against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, calling out names like Steve Scalise of Lousiana, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota and House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole of Oklahoma, according to Axios.

Democrats seem to be enjoying the chaos, offering no assistance in ending this standoff. All of them united to vote for Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

The vote was held by roll call, so every member’s name and who they voted for was called out.

Fox News was airing the live vote tally when Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska audibly declared his vote in favor of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

At that point, host Brian Kilmeade, whose mic was apparently still on, could be heard exclaiming, “Dumba**!”

WARNING: This video contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Fox’s Brian Kilmeade caught on a hot mic calling Rep. Don Bacon a “dumbass” for voting McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/0dgKhUZiUh — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 17, 2023

Do you want Jordan to be speaker? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1760 Votes) No: 1% (25 Votes)

Kilmeade is not wrong. Bacon’s vote seems petty or punitive considering the fact that McCarthy himself has endorsed Jordan for speaker.

On Friday, McCarthy told host John Catsimatidis in an interview on the “Cats and Cosby” radio show, “I support Jim Jordan fully, Jim was a great ally to me. He worked hard. We came into Congress together,” according to The Hill.

“We’ve got some people not there yet,” McCarthy added. “We just get together, work a little longer, and we can have a new speaker in Jim Jordan next week.”

The stakes are too high to be playing games with the House of Representatives, but that is exactly what is seems some Republicans are doing.

Ken Buck was just asked about his vote for Speaker… “Do you really want Tom Emmer to be Speaker?” BUCK: “No, I don’t. I don’t like Tom Emmer” Seriously….? pic.twitter.com/d9J3kteS7K — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2023

🚨Rep. Don Bacon (NE-2) is still a “No” on Jim Jordan for Speaker and just revealed he will vote against him tomorrow. Donald Trump won Nebraska by nearly 20 points in 2020 and Trump has endorsed Jim Jordan. Republicans in NE-2, Call 202-225-3121 and give him your thoughts pic.twitter.com/91GMQgS7SX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2023

The stopgap spending bill passed by Congress in September runs out Nov. 17, and, based on the last go around, the House needs as much time as it can get to figure out what’s going to be in it and what is not.

The attack on Israel on Oct. 7 means the House will be required to vote on aid for this key ally of the U.S. in the Middle East as it prepares for what could be a long, drawn-out war.

GOP members can take a page out of the Democrats’ book when it comes to unity despite internal differences.

BREAKING: Here are the 20 Republicans that just voted against @Jim_Jordan for Speaker on the first ballot: Bacon (NE)

Buck (CO)

Chavez-Deremer (OR)

D’Esposito (NY)

Diaz-Balart (FL)

Ellzey (TX)

Garbarino (NY)

Gimenez (FL)

Gonzales (TX)

Granger (TX)

James (MI)

Kelly (PA)

Kiggans… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2023

The House is expected to call for a second round of voting on Wednesday, according to NPR.

It’s time Republicans put country over politics and get this done.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.