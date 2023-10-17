Share
Commentary

Hot Mic Catches Fox News Host as Republican Votes Against Jordan, For McCarthy During Speaker Vote

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  October 17, 2023 at 4:13pm
The hunt for a new speaker continues as the GOP seems unable to get its act together and look beyond petty disputes and partisan issues.

Twenty Republican members of the House voted against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, calling out names like Steve Scalise of Lousiana, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota and House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole of Oklahoma, according to Axios.

Democrats seem to be enjoying the chaos, offering no assistance in ending this standoff. All of them united to vote for Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

The vote was held by roll call, so every member’s name and who they voted for was called out.

Fox News was airing the live vote tally when Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska audibly declared his vote in favor of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

At that point, host Brian Kilmeade, whose mic was apparently still on, could be heard exclaiming, “Dumba**!”

WARNING: This video contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Kilmeade is not wrong. Bacon’s vote seems petty or punitive considering the fact that McCarthy himself has endorsed Jordan for speaker.

On Friday, McCarthy told host John Catsimatidis in an interview on the “Cats and Cosby” radio show, “I support Jim Jordan fully, Jim was a great ally to me. He worked hard. We came into Congress together,” according to The Hill.

“We’ve got some people not there yet,” McCarthy added. “We just get together, work a little longer, and we can have a new speaker in Jim Jordan next week.”

The stakes are too high to be playing games with the House of Representatives, but that is exactly what is seems some Republicans are doing.

The stopgap spending bill passed by Congress in September runs out Nov. 17, and, based on the last go around, the House needs as much time as it can get to figure out what’s going to be in it and what is not.

The attack on Israel on Oct. 7 means the House will be required to vote on aid for this key ally of the U.S. in the Middle East as it prepares for what could be a long, drawn-out war.

GOP members can take a page out of the Democrats’ book when it comes to unity despite internal differences.

The House is expected to call for a second round of voting on Wednesday, according to NPR.

It’s time Republicans put country over politics and get this done.

Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
