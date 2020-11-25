Login
Hot Mic Catches White House Reporters Bashing Trump Briefing: 'That Was Weird as S***'

By Samantha Chang
Published November 25, 2020 at 7:56am
The mainstream media underscored once again that their pathological Trump Derangement Syndrome prevents them from celebrating a win for America if it might be credited to President Donald Trump.

Following a White House news conference Tuesday where Trump celebrated the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high of 30,000, snarky reporters were caught on a hot mic criticizing the president.

One reporter called the briefing “weird as s—.”

Another bleated that the short news conference was “one of the stranger” briefings he had attended.

WARNING: The following tweet and video contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Actually, the only thing that’s “strange” and “weird” is that the reporters were confused as to why the president applauded a stock market record under his tenure.

The harebrained comments highlighted once again that the mainstream media are not objective journalists but partisan left-wing activists.

Keep in mind that when Trump won the 2016 election, the media breathlessly screeched dire predictions, warning that the stock market would crash and the U.S. economy would tank under his presidency. For example, Paul Krugman predicted in The New York Times that the market would “never” recover after Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In reality, the Dow notched numerous record highs under Trump’s tenure, and the sizzling U.S. economy was booming until the coronavirus shutdowns.

The media are now salivating at the prospect of going back to sleep under a potential Joe Biden administration.

The “reporting” we could expect of a Biden White House would be hard-hitting analyses of pressing matters such as the Democrat’s footwear. Earlier this week, a Bloomberg reporter cooed over Biden’s hosiery, tweeting: “Today he wore dark blue socks adorned with lighter blue dogs.”

The reporter spotlighted this bit of “breaking news” rather than the election-fraud lawsuits that Trump’s legal team have filed amid shocking allegations that:

• Republican election officials were blocked from watching vote counts in Democrat-run districts.
Dead people voted for Biden.
• Inexplicable statistical anomalies in vote-counting only favored Biden.

The latest media hypocrisy merely confirms the observations of former CBS News reporter Lara Logan, who said most of today’s media are not objective journalists but political activists pushing a left-wing agenda.

“The media everywhere is mostly liberal, not just in the U.S.,” the former “60 Minutes” correspondent said on a podcast in 2019. “But in this country, 85 percent of journalists are registered Democrats. Most journalists are left or liberal or Democrat, or whatever word you want to give it.”

Logan remarked: “Well, that’s not our job. That’s a political position. That means we’ve become political activists in a sense and, some could argue, propagandists.”

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.







