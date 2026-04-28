Hot Mic: Fox's Jimmy Failla Mocked WHCD Security Before Shooting: Might as Well Be 'A Doorstop and a Scarecrow'

Fox News comedian Jimmy Failla was caught on a hot mic scoffing at how lax security was for the White House Correspondents’ dinner — shortly before an assassination attempt was made against President Donald Trump and top members of his administration.

“They have, like, two random chicks holding the front door open … they’re not even trying anymore,” he said in a video posted to the social media site X Monday. “I just mean, like, they’re not even, like, Secret Service people; it’s like the girls who work here are holding the door.”

Failla added, “Even if it was the guys, it wouldn’t even make it better. They might as well put a door stop in. They put up a doorstop and a scarecrow.”

The hot mic moment is getting more attention due to recent criticism directed at the Secret Service for its inability to keep serious threats at bay.

In addition to this most recent attempt on Trump’s life, the president was infamously shot in the ear by Thomas Crooks during a speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, while campaigning in 2024.

The Secret Service was hit hard for its panicked response and for not putting an officer on the sloped roof from which Crooks fired his weapon.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri put out a whistleblower report in September of 2024, noting the failures of the Secret Service that day.

Part of the report read, “On July 13, law enforcement personnel abandoned the rooftop of American Glass Research Building 6—the roof from which Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate the former president—because of hot weather.”

The report also pointed out that the Secret Service’s Counter Surveillance Division, which performs threat assessments of event sites, “did not perform a typical evaluation of the Butler site and was not present on the day of the rally.”

In addition, the Secret Service declined offers from law enforcement partners to use drone technology and didn’t request additional security resources.

Moreover, Hawley released information saying that the “lead agent responsible for the entire Butler visit, including the rally, failed a key examination during their federal law enforcement training to become a Secret Service agent,” and that the hospital site where Trump received treatment after the shooting “was poorly secured, and the hospital site agent could not answer basic questions about site security.”

Crooks was spotted by spectators and law enforcement 20 minutes before he began firing, KFSN-TV reported.

Another would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, tried to shoot Trump at a Florida golf course and was able to aim a rifle through shrubbery at the president on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club.

In December 2025, the New York Post published an article about the Watchdog group Judicial Watch, which demanded answers after Trump was “shouted down by Code Pink protesters” during an “outing to a Washington, D.C. restaurant.”

“I’m just really concerned about the president’s safety,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

“He was almost killed twice supposedly under the protection of the Secret Service and then they walked him into a potentially dangerous ambush,” Fitton said of the incident in September at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

The watchdog group reportedly tried for months to get information about how protesters were able to get advance notice of Trump’s closely guarded movements.

“These people were allowed to get within arm’s length of the sitting president with knives and who knows what else in the restaurant available to them,” Fitton concluded.

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