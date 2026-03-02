Hot Mic: Watch As This CBS Reporter Appears to Get, Then Openly Defy Orders to Ignore Crowd Cheering for Trump's Decision on Iran

A CBS reporter in Austin, Texas, defied an order that he apparently received from his superiors to de-emphasize the positive response at the state’s capitol from Americans to the U.S. military action against Iran over the weekend.

In the joint operation with Israel, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and many others in the nation’s civilian and military leadership were reportedly eliminated.

President Donald Trump delivered the news after noting during his State of the Union address last week that Iran’s government had killed an estimated 32,000 of its citizens who had engaged in protests against the brutal regime.

The president warned the Iranian government last month not to kill the protesters, whom the president encouraged in a social media post at the time to “take over your institutions,” adding that “help is on the way.”

Celebrations broke out among the Iranian diaspora and others living in the United States and around the world following the announcement of Khamenei’s demise, including in Austin, Texas.

CBS News affiliate reporter Vinny Martorano had a hot-mic moment that has since gone viral, which showed him standing in front of demonstrators who were praising Trump and Israel for their attacks on Iran’s regime.

A crew member handed Martorano a phone before he went on air, which he read, apparently telling him to downplay expressions of support for the U.S. operation, dubbed Epic Fury, the Media Research Center’s Newsbusters reported.

“What does that mean?” the reporter asked.

“It means they don’t want us to focus on this,” the crew member said.

Austin CBS reporter REFUSES orders from higher-ups to spin the support for President Trump’s strike on Iran: Crew member: They don’t want us to focus on this. Reporter: Well, I am.pic.twitter.com/3UKEkOWJYX — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) March 2, 2026

“All right. Well, I am,” Martorano responded.

Behind him, demonstrators can be heard chanting, “Thank you, Trump! … Thank you, Bibi!” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The reporter then went live, saying, “There are a lot of mixed opinions across Austin about the joint attack between the United States and Israel against Iran that happened earlier this morning.”

“Some people, like this group behind me, are thanking Trump and the United States government for following through with this attack against Iran, while other people across the city say there needs to be more peace in the Middle East.”

“Thank you Trump” A large group of people in front of the Texas Capitol are celebrating the coordinated strike against Iran early this morning. Some people I spoke with moved to Austin from Iran.@cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/y7frrIrcPy — Vinny Martorano (@VinnyMartorano) February 28, 2026

Newsbusters noted, “Martorano defied the command to deemphasize the pro-Epic Fury protest and provided a balanced report from the Texas Capitol. Some were in support of the bombing campaign, some against.”

A group of people are protesting at the state capitol against the US’s recent attack in Iran this morning, saying there needs to be peace worldwide wide.@cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/V6924INXRw — Vinny Martorano (@VinnyMartorano) February 28, 2026

Fox News reporter Matt Finn posted a video on social media showing a large crowd assembled on Wilshire Boulevard, holding up placards with pictures of Trump and Netanyahu, while others carried American, Israeli, and Iranian flags.

In the clip, supporters could be seen dancing to Trump’s signature campaign song, “Y.M.C.A.”

Playing @realDonaldTrump signature YMCA song dancing, singing and crying in the streets on & near the famed Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/uu9kqThb4k — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 1, 2026

There were also pro-Eric Fury demonstrations in New York, Las Vegas, and London, England, to name some places.

Joy took over the streets of London on Sunday, as Iranians celebrated the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in a massive U.S. and Israeli military operation Saturday, President Trump said. pic.twitter.com/HS8Viouwhk — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2026

Good for Martorano for disobeying a ridiculous order not to fairly cover the news.

Demonstrators from the Iranian community gather in front of the Bellagio fountains to show their support for U.S. and Israeli military action in Iran pic.twitter.com/xpF0cy58sj — Las Vegas Sun (@LasVegasSun) March 2, 2026

Now, if we can just get more honest reporters to step up, Americans’ trust in the media might begin to be restored.

