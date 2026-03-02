Share
Commentary
Protesters supporting opposition leader Reza Pahlavi celebrate the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Paris Sunday. Around the globe, Iranians turned out to show support for the joint U.S.-Israeli action against Iran, but at least some U.S. media evidently wanted to downplay anything that showed approval of President Donald Trump,
Commentary
Protesters supporting opposition leader Reza Pahlavi celebrate the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Paris Sunday. Around the globe, Iranians turned out to show support for the joint U.S.-Israeli action against Iran, but at least some U.S. media evidently wanted to downplay anything that showed approval of President Donald Trump, (Benoit Durand - Hans Lucas - AFP / Getty Images)

Hot Mic: Watch As This CBS Reporter Appears to Get, Then Openly Defy Orders to Ignore Crowd Cheering for Trump's Decision on Iran

 By Randy DeSoto  March 2, 2026 at 1:01pm
Share

A CBS reporter in Austin, Texas, defied an order that he apparently received from his superiors to de-emphasize the positive response at the state’s capitol from Americans to the U.S. military action against Iran over the weekend.

In the joint operation with Israel, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and many others in the nation’s civilian and military leadership were reportedly eliminated.

President Donald Trump delivered the news after noting during his State of the Union address last week that Iran’s government had killed an estimated 32,000 of its citizens who had engaged in protests against the brutal regime.

The president warned the Iranian government last month not to kill the protesters, whom the president encouraged in a social media post at the time to “take over your institutions,” adding that “help is on the way.”

Celebrations broke out among the Iranian diaspora and others living in the United States and around the world following the announcement of Khamenei’s demise, including in Austin, Texas.

CBS News affiliate reporter Vinny Martorano had a hot-mic moment that has since gone viral, which showed him standing in front of demonstrators who were praising Trump and Israel for their attacks on Iran’s regime.

A crew member handed Martorano a phone before he went on air, which he read, apparently telling him to downplay expressions of support for the U.S. operation, dubbed Epic Fury, the Media Research Center’s Newsbusters reported.

“What does that mean?” the reporter asked.

“It means they don’t want us to focus on this,” the crew member said.

“All right. Well, I am,” Martorano responded.

Related:
Perfect Justice: We're Raining Destruction on Iran Using a Suicide Drone They Designed But We Perfected

Behind him, demonstrators can be heard chanting, “Thank you, Trump! … Thank you, Bibi!” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The reporter then went live, saying, “There are a lot of mixed opinions across Austin about the joint attack between the United States and Israel against Iran that happened earlier this morning.”

“Some people, like this group behind me, are thanking Trump and the United States government for following through with this attack against Iran, while other people across the city say there needs to be more peace in the Middle East.”

Newsbusters noted, “Martorano defied the command to deemphasize the pro-Epic Fury protest and provided a balanced report from the Texas Capitol. Some were in support of the bombing campaign, some against.”

Fox News reporter Matt Finn posted a video on social media showing a large crowd assembled on Wilshire Boulevard, holding up placards with pictures of Trump and Netanyahu, while others carried American, Israeli, and Iranian flags.

In the clip, supporters could be seen dancing to Trump’s signature campaign song, “Y.M.C.A.”

There were also pro-Eric Fury demonstrations in New York, Las Vegas, and London, England, to name some places.

Good for Martorano for disobeying a ridiculous order not to fairly cover the news.

Now, if we can just get more honest reporters to step up, Americans’ trust in the media might begin to be restored.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




BREAKING: Kurds Open New Front Against Iranian Regime, Launch Major Ground Offensive
Watch: Fed-up Marco Rubio Gets Blunt with Media Who Keep Pretending Not to Understand Why the Iran Strikes Are 100 Percent Necessary
Trump May Be Fulfilling a Major Biblical Prophecy - As We Speak, Jeremiah 49 Appears to Be Coming True
Favor Returned: Israel Takes Out Iran's Khamenei as Jews Mark 2,500 Years Since Being Saved by Persian King
WWII Hero Awarded Medal of Honor for Refusing to ID Jewish Americans While at Gunpoint: 'We Are All Jews'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation