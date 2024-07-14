Hotsenpiller: The Shot Heard 'Round the World: Trump, Courage and the Spirit of Washington

Today, the world was once again jolted by a “shot heard round the world”—a lone gunman’s attempt to assassinate former President Donald J. Trump.

The attack, reminiscent of pivotal moments in history, underscores a timeless narrative of resilience and divine protection that has echoed through the annals of American history.

The phrase “shot heard round the world” originally described the opening volley at the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775, sparking the American Revolution. This phrase has also been used to describe the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914, a catalyst for World War I.

Today, this powerful phrase finds new meaning as it encapsulates the dramatic and defiant moment when President Trump, struck by an assassin’s bullet, rose to his feet, fist in the air, and shouted, “Fight, fight, fight!”

His display of indomitable courage resonates deeply, harkening back to the steadfast spirit of George Washington.

In the heat of the French and Indian War on July 9, 1755, a young George Washington exhibited remarkable bravery at the Battle of the Monongahela. Amid a devastating ambush, with officers being targeted and shot, Washington rode fearlessly to command the remaining forces.

He had two horses shot out from under him, yet miraculously emerged unscathed despite his coat being pierced by four bullets and his hat grazed by another.

Washington’s survival, viewed as a sign of divine protection, became legendary.

Washington himself wrote to his family, reflecting on the providential nature of his survival: “By the all-powerful dispensations of Providence, I have been protected beyond all human probability or expectation.”

Did God Himself protect Trump from the assassin’s bullet? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (884 Votes) No: 2% (20 Votes)

His near-mythical invincibility was further solidified when an Indian chief, years later, acknowledged a higher power safeguarding Washington.

The chief’s prophetic words declared Washington as “the particular favorite of Heaven,” destined to lead a mighty empire.

This sense of destiny and divine favor echoed once more during the Battle of Princeton in 1777, when Washington, amidst the gunfire, confidently rallied his troops just 30 yards from the British forces. His call, “Parade with me my fine fellows, we will have them soon!” furthered the legend of his invincibility, inspiring his men and shaping the course of American history.

Today, President Trump’s defiance and call to “fight” in the face of an assassination attempt mirrors the courage of Washington. It is a stark reminder that true leadership is often tested in the crucible of adversity.

Like Washington, Trump’s unwavering resolve in the face of mortal danger symbolizes a continuation of the American spirit—a spirit forged in the fires of revolution, tempered by trials, and continually rejuvenated by those who dare to lead with courage and conviction.

As we reflect on this modern “shot heard ’round the world,” we are reminded that the essence of American greatness lies in the unyielding spirit of its leaders and the unwavering faith in a destiny guided by providence.

The courage displayed by President Trump today serves as a rallying cry for all who believe in the enduring principles of freedom and justice.

Just as Washington’s legacy inspired a fledgling nation, so too does Trump’s defiance inspire us to stand firm against tyranny and fight for the soul of our great nation.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.