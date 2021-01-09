Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Hours After Banning Trump, Twitter Now Deleting Posts from Official Government POTUS Account

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 9, 2021 at 9:19am
P Share Print

Twitter deleted posts from the official government @POTUS account Friday after it permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s personal account.

Trump posted a series of tweets on the @POTUS account that said the social media company was “banning free speech.”

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me,” Trump tweeted from the @POTUS Twitter account, according to Fox News.

“We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely. STAY TUNED!”

The tweets were quickly deleted because Twitter does not allow banned individuals to tweet from alternate accounts, TechCrunch reported.

TRENDING: Cal Thomas: Here’s How Democrats May Give Republicans a Majority in 2022

The @TeamTrump campaign account was also suspended after it attempted to tweet the president’s message, which was quickly deleted.

“As we’ve said, using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules,” a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Do you think Twitter should be allowed to censor government accounts?

“We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account. For government accounts, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, we will not suspend those accounts permanently but will take action to limit their use.”

Musadiq Bidar, a tech reporter for CBS News, said Twitter has not completely ruled out suspending the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse accounts.

“It would do so if it was really needed to alleviate harm,” Bidar tweeted.

“Twitter also says if President Trump tried to evade the ban by creating a new personal account, that new account will also be subject to suspension.”

RELATED: Donors for Biden Inaugural Committee Revealed

Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the platform on Friday, citing a “risk of further incitement of violence” in a blog post.

The announcement came after hundreds of employees demanded this week in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that Trump’s account be permanently suspended following the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

“Despite our efforts to serve the public conversation, as Trump’s megaphone, we helped fuel the deadly events of January 6th,” they wrote.

“We request an investigation into how our public policy decisions led to the amplification of serious anti-democratic threats. We must learn from our mistakes in order to avoid causing future harm.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Iran Storms Ship of Key US Ally South Korea
Elon Musk Is Now the Richest Person in the World
Trump Floats Moving to Another Social Media Site - or Creating His Own
Hours After Banning Trump, Twitter Now Deleting Posts from Official Government POTUS Account
Twitter Allows China to Paint Uighur Concentration Camps as a Victory for Women
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×