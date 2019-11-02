SECTIONS
Hours After Libs Say NYC Better Without Trump, Lawless Cop-Haters Take Over Streets

By C. Douglas Golden
Published November 2, 2019 at 7:59am
On Thursday night, President Donald Trump, a lifelong resident of New York, confirmed that he was changing his state of residency to Florida. New York’s liberal luminaries weren’t exactly sorry to see him go.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

“Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

President Trump struck back at this in another Twitter thread stating, in part, that “NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as our great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just don’t ‘have their backs.’ New York’s Finest must be cherished, respected and loved.”

And, as if on cue, a massive anti-cop demonstration hit the streets in Brooklyn on Friday — less than 24 hours after President Trump announced he was leaving the state and only a few hours after those tweets — upset over the fact that the NYPD was cracking down on fare evasion.

According to Fox News, the demonstration, which began by the Barclays Center at 7 p.m., included signs with slogans like “F— the police,” “Don’t let these pigs touch us” and “Ante up! Punch that cop!” They dispersed by 9 p.m., but not before a few incidents.

Two incidents, in particular, helped pour gas on the fire. In one, an officer drew his gun and pointed it toward the windows of a train stopped on a Brooklyn platform. In another, a 15-year-old was punched by police breaking up a brawl at another Brooklyn station.

Both of these can be considered problematic, although neither has been fully investigated yet. Neither rise to the level of what happened Friday, when protesters surrounded an MTA bus so they could spray-paint “F— NYPD” and “NYPD KKK” on them.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was scary,” one bus passenger said, according to the Daily Mail.

Here’s another tweet which shows the method of protest being used in New York City, which we must warn you might contain some disturbing material. Viewer discretion is advised:

Even if you weren’t in New York City, you could kind of sense the cognitive dissonance of the left, saying that Donald Trump wouldn’t be missed and end up as the real loser in this whole thing. All you had to do is hop on Twitter.

In addition to everything you’ve seen above, you could also see these kiss-offs from the liberals of Gotham:

You, um, sure you’re safer now?

Trump has always had a love-hate relationship with the city’s elite. That being said, he was also beloved among many for bringing money into the city and in the colorful way in which he did it. The fact that he’s finally made the change is the symbolic closing of an era. And NYC proved a point on his way out.

Granted, this didn’t happen the moment Trump switched his residency. According to The New York Times, which broke the story, President Trump filed the “declaration of domicile” papers last month, long before all of this. They published it Thursday, though, and Trump would announce it later in the day. Then New York’s liberals bid him adieu, then it descended into this, all thanks to the citizens of the Big Apple.

Synchronicity like that can’t be bought.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







After Outcry, Food Truck Owner Backtracks from Apology for Serving ICE Employees
Did Biden Think He Was Back in 2012 Campaigning with Obama During Weird Comment to Reporter?
Anti-Israel Protester Chews Out Holocaust Survivor, Likens His Experience to Palestinians
People Praising Porn Giant on Green Donations Should Know 4 Horrible Accusations Against Company
Hours After Libs Say NYC Better Without Trump, Lawless Cop-Haters Take Over Streets
