Hours After Libs Say NYC Better Without Trump, Lawless Cop-Haters Take Over Streets

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump, a lifelong resident of New York, confirmed that he was changing his state of residency to Florida. New York’s liberal luminaries weren’t exactly sorry to see him go.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

“Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever. https://t.co/bLu88AzKVf — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 1, 2019

TRENDING: Schiff Impeachment Witness: Trump Call to Ukraine Originated from Nat'l Security Staffers

Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019

President Trump struck back at this in another Twitter thread stating, in part, that “NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as our great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just don’t ‘have their backs.’ New York’s Finest must be cherished, respected and loved.”

I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

….our great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just don’t “have their backs.” New York’s Finest must be cherished, respected and loved. Too many prople are leaving our special New York. Great leaders would work…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

And, as if on cue, a massive anti-cop demonstration hit the streets in Brooklyn on Friday — less than 24 hours after President Trump announced he was leaving the state and only a few hours after those tweets — upset over the fact that the NYPD was cracking down on fare evasion.

According to Fox News, the demonstration, which began by the Barclays Center at 7 p.m., included signs with slogans like “F— the police,” “Don’t let these pigs touch us” and “Ante up! Punch that cop!” They dispersed by 9 p.m., but not before a few incidents.

Anti-cop protesters in Brooklyn blast fare evasion crackdown https://t.co/71t6E8SS4W pic.twitter.com/c2QMovKQRx — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2019

RELATED: Hillary, Obama Would Both Be Classified as Russian Assets Based on John Brennan Statement

Two incidents, in particular, helped pour gas on the fire. In one, an officer drew his gun and pointed it toward the windows of a train stopped on a Brooklyn platform. In another, a 15-year-old was punched by police breaking up a brawl at another Brooklyn station.

Do you think Donald Trump brought good to New York? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (747 Votes) 2% (12 Votes)

Both of these can be considered problematic, although neither has been fully investigated yet. Neither rise to the level of what happened Friday, when protesters surrounded an MTA bus so they could spray-paint “F— NYPD” and “NYPD KKK” on them.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was scary,” one bus passenger said, according to the Daily Mail.

Here’s another tweet which shows the method of protest being used in New York City, which we must warn you might contain some disturbing material. Viewer discretion is advised:

“People protest NYPD policing the MTA by mass hopping the turnstiles” If this is happening right now in NEW YORK CITY we have a SERIOUS situation @RudyGiuliani @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uYx46oAge9 — 𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🙈🙉🙊 (@my3monkees) November 2, 2019

Even if you weren’t in New York City, you could kind of sense the cognitive dissonance of the left, saying that Donald Trump wouldn’t be missed and end up as the real loser in this whole thing. All you had to do is hop on Twitter.

In addition to everything you’ve seen above, you could also see these kiss-offs from the liberals of Gotham:

Way to go, NYC.Y’all are so much better off without that grifting Trump gang.Good riddance! — MuDu NewDay 61 (@61Mudu) November 1, 2019

New York is better off without you. — Pattie Lee (@Piratealice) November 1, 2019

New York will better better off without you and @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @EricTrump @jaredkushner @FLOTUSTell Dad & FLOTUS to give Barron up. Millions of us would give him a good & respectable home where he would be loved and cared for. Dad & Melania suck as parents. — Cynthia Syl Arandacorner (@arandacorner) November 1, 2019

New York is better off without you. It’s not like you added anything to the place; except cheating. — SonomaFlyer (@sonomaflyer) November 1, 2019

It’s a great day in NYC. People can now walk on 5th Avenue without fear of getting shot by Trump. #FloridaMan — libbynyc (@libbynyc) November 1, 2019

You, um, sure you’re safer now?

Trump has always had a love-hate relationship with the city’s elite. That being said, he was also beloved among many for bringing money into the city and in the colorful way in which he did it. The fact that he’s finally made the change is the symbolic closing of an era. And NYC proved a point on his way out.

Granted, this didn’t happen the moment Trump switched his residency. According to The New York Times, which broke the story, President Trump filed the “declaration of domicile” papers last month, long before all of this. They published it Thursday, though, and Trump would announce it later in the day. Then New York’s liberals bid him adieu, then it descended into this, all thanks to the citizens of the Big Apple.

Synchronicity like that can’t be bought.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.