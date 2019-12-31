Hours After His Team Upsets Patriots, Dolphins Star Howard Arrested for Alleged Domestic Battery Over a Purse

Miami Dolphins defensive back Xavien Howard is facing a charge of domestic battery after an incident that took place Sunday night.

Howard is on injured reserve and did not travel with the team to Massachusetts for its upset win Sunday over the New England Patriots.

According to a police report, the incident began when Howard and a woman he has lived with for the past six years and who was referred to in media accounts as his fiancée argued over a purse Howard purchased — a purchase of which the woman was unaware, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Howard, who is 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds, “grabbed both her arms and pushed her back up against the mirrored glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom,” the police report said, according to the Miami Herald.

Howard “then let her go, causing her to fall to the floor on her right arm, landing on his medical assisted walking crutch, which was on the floor,” the Davie, Florida, police report said.

TRENDING: Hundreds of Biden's Old Co-Workers Confirm They'd Rather Vote for Someone Else

“One of the top support braces of the crutch was broken,” Officer Pedro Perez said in the police report. “I inspected the mirrored glass wall which wasn’t damaged, but smudge marks were seen.”

The woman living with Howard had “visible” scratches, “redness and an abrasion” on her right elbow and redness on her right wrist and forearm, the report said.

Howard, who had knee surgery last month, told police that his knee was hurting after the incident. He was taken to Westside Regional Hospital before being booked.

Howard was in court for his bond hearing on crutches, according to a video posted by TMZ. In the video, the judge addressed Howard as Xavien Howard-Arriola, which is his legal name.

Miami Dolphins star Xavien Howard was arrested just hours after his team beat the New England Patriots on Sunday. https://t.co/t8Bqt7kYgB — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 31, 2019

During the hearing, Howard was asked if he knew he had the right to counsel and to confirm he was refusing counsel. In both cases, Howard answered, “Yes.”

When asked if he had any comments about the level of bond set for him, Howard replied “No.” His only other utterance was to confirm that he understood the terms of his release, which included having no contact at all with the woman he had been accused of attacking.

He was then released on $3,000 bond.

“We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information,” the Dolphins said in a statement, according to ESPN. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

RELATED: New Document Shows Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Could Soon Face Felony Charge in Prostitution Case

Should the Dolphins cut Xavien Howard due to this incident? Yes

No



Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 69% (299 Votes) 31% (136 Votes)

Coach Brian Flores said the team is not taking the incident lightly.

“We’re still gathering information on that. We take situations like that very, very serious. We’re gathering information. It’s unfortunate,” Flores said. “How does it impact us? It does impact us. Again, we take these things very seriously. We’ll gather all information and do what we feel is best for the organization.”

“It’s too early to tell. I haven’t even talked to him,” Flores said, adding that team officials will “have a conversation with X and make a decision once we get all the information.”

Howard is the second Dolphins player arrested in a domestic violence incident this year.

Running back Mark Walton was arrested in November and charged with hitting his pregnant girlfriend.

He was immediately cut loose by the Dolphins.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.