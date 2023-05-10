Hours After Tucker's Big Announcement Elon Invites Another Anchor to Host Show on Twitter

Don Lemon has a new job offer, and no, it is not from Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Starbucks, or even McDonald’s.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has offered the disgraced former CNN host the opportunity to host his own show on the platform — just one day after Tucker Carlson announced he would relaunch his own program on the billionaire’s servers.

Lemon’s tenure at CNN flamed out last month when he announced he had been fired after 17 years of false reporting, conjecture, reported infighting with colleagues, gaslighting his audience, and one very odd theory about blackholes and a missing Malaysian airliner.

Lemon was axed by CNN on April 24 — the same day Carlson was unceremoniously and inexplicably cut by Fox News.

Aside from the fact they both have hired the same attorney, that is about where the parallels end in regard to the two former primetime hosts.

In Lemon’s case, no one was really watching anyway.

In the curious case of Carlson, he was let go at the top of his game and was always a sure bet to land on his feet.

The former Fox News primetime host fielded numerous job offers, which he presumably cannot accept until his contract with his former network expires or the company agrees to release him.

We don’t know if or when Carlson will return to cable TV, if ever, but Fox News is struggling in his absence.

His Tuesday tweet announcing he would soon see his loyal viewers on social media on a regular basis netted many more views than any cable broadcast can compete with — with more than 100 million reached.

Lemon might not be as popular as Carlson, but he too could launch a regular broadcast on Twitter, Musk pointed out late Tuesday night.

In the original tweet in which Lemon announced he had been cut loose, Musk replied, “Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger.”

Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

Surely there is a market on social media for an intellectually stunted former CNN host with credibility issues and a penchant for belittling women.

People do watch broadcasts of The Young Turks online every day, after all.

Lemon has not indicated if he will take Musk up on the offer, at least not publicly.

But it is worth noting one of his last public job offers came from rapper Rick Ross, who told Lemon there would always be a place for him at one of his Wingstop locations.

Lemon could thrive on Twitter, where more people would be likely to stumble across him by accident than ever tuned into him on CNN intentionally.

