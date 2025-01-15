House Committee Meeting Explodes When Jasmine Crockett Insult Ends in Potential Violence

Rep. Nancy Mace wasn’t going to take it.

The outspoken South Carolina Republican is known for having a fiery temper and take-no-prisoners style in the House, so when Texas progressive Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas sent an insult her way on Tuesday, Mace’s anger was predictable.

But it was how she responded that had the Capitol buzzing — and social media ablaze.

The video is below:

The clash occurred as the Oversight and Accountability Committee discussed the rights of “transgenders” to use facilities designed for the opposite sex.

Mace slammed the Democratic side.

“You want women to be forced to undress in front of men in the locker room and in dressing rooms, and it’s so hypocritical for you to sit here and … be screaming from the rooftops about the right to privacy and civil rights when you don’t respect women,” Mace said, according to The Hill.

Crockett got patronizing, condescending — and insulting.

“I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now,” she said. “So, she gonna keep saying, ‘trans, trans, trans,’ so that people will feel threatened. And, child, listen …”

Mace, at 47, wasn’t going to take being spoken to like that from 43-year-old Crockett. (Crockett’s hair extensions and fake eyelashes make her look considerably younger.)

She exploded in what many took to be an invitation to fight — raising the specter of potential violence over the room.

“I am no child. Do not call me a child. I am no child,” she interrupted, as Crockett kept speaking.

Mace then asked if Crockett wanted to “take it outside,” which traditionally means an invitation to fight.

As the meeting melted down and Chairman James Comer of Kentucky gaveled it back into order, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost accused Mace of inciting violence in the committee, according to The Hill.

Comer said Mace’s words were ambiguous, The Hill reported, noting the GOP representative might have meant to take Crockett out for a “cup of coffee, or perhaps a beer.”

As a Capitol Hill moment, it might not have risen to the level of the legendary pre-Civil War attack by Democratic Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina on Massachusetts Republican Sen. Charles Sumner on the Senate floor, but it was enough to get Washington talking as partisans for both women took to the social media platform X to attack the other side.

Mace, herself a rape survivor, denies she actually wanted to fight Crockett, but was unrepentant about the confrontation.

“I’m no child. And if I wanted a physical fight, you’d know it. That’s not what this was,” she wrote in an X post.

“I won’t be bullied by someone who wants to take away women’s rights while lecturing about civil rights. I won’t be bullied by someone who thinks being scared of rape is a ‘fantasy.'”

I’m no child. And if I wanted a physical fight, you’d know it. That’s not what this was. I won’t be bullied by someone who wants to take away women’s rights while lecturing about civil rights. I won’t be bullied by someone who thinks being scared of rape is a “fantasy.” This… pic.twitter.com/jcll9GRjh1 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2025

In another X post, she wrote that her goal was “a more constructive conversation, not to fight.”

“Let me be clear: I wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight. At no point was there any intention of causing harm to anyone.”

As a woman who had been assaulted on Capitol Hill in December by a transgender activist, she wrote, she knows “firsthand how the Left is capable of doing real physical harm.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about my intentions during a heated exchange on women’s rights earlier today on Oversight. Let me be clear: I wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight. At no point was there any… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 15, 2025

For her part, Crockett remained insulting as far as Mace was concerned.

Nancy Mace loves the “uneducated” as Trump calls them. Please explain to me how the same damn Karen that called Cap Police on a child who shook her hand wanted to act like she wanted to fight me?! ME… the same person who has represented real killers in court. She’s an… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 15, 2025

“She’s an attention seeking loser who clearly has some fundraising goals to hit,” Crockett wrote in an X post, “… and to be clear that is the only thing that she will hit…”

