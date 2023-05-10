Share
House Committee Unleashes Big Dirt on Biden: Pages of Bank Records and 2 Devastating Charts

 By Richard Moorhead  May 10, 2023 at 11:53am
A new report from the House Oversight Committee shines a light on the Biden family’s wide-ranging international business deals.

The Wednesday memorandum was released after the GOP-led committee subpoenaed four different banks — receiving thousands of records in response, according to the document.

Bank records indicate that Biden-controlled businesses raked in more than $10 million from companies controlled by foreign nationals.

Some payments took place while President Joe Biden served as vice president, and others were made after he left office in 2017.

The payments from foreign companies were distributed in incremental amounts to Biden family bank accounts — a tactic that could’ve been used to disguise their ultimate source.

Chinese Communist Party-controlled entities took lengthy steps to funnel payments into entities controlled by Hunter Biden — disguising their ultimate origin in doing so, according to the committee.

The House Oversight Committee identifies Hunter Biden, James and Sara Biden, and Hallie Biden as recipients of funds funneled through agents of the Chinese government.

No fewer than nine Biden family members are identified as recipients of foreign funds in the report — outlining a scheme to profit off of the vice president’s international influence.

Romanian national Gabriel Popoviciu — convicted of corruption in the country — also made payments to a Biden family-connected corporation, according to the memorandum.

Biden family accounts were allegedly sent $1.038 million from the corporation in question — after Popoviciu’s Cyprus-registered company paid Biden firm Robinson Walker LLC more than $3 million.

A White House spokesman described the Oversight Committee report as “evidence-free” in a statement provided to Fox News, accusing its chairman Rep. James Comer of engaging in “absurd innuendo.”

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation, with prosecutors eyeing potential tax and gun charges.

Richard Moorhead
