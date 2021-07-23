The House Freedom Caucus sent a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday to urge him to attempt to remove California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi from her role as Speaker of the House.

“Speaker Pelosi’s tenure is destroying the House of Representatives and our ability to faithfully represent the people we are here to serve,” the letter said.

“Republicans, under your leadership, must show the American people that we will act to protect our ability to represent their interests.”

The letter asked McCarthy to bring up a motion before the end of July “to vacate the chair and end Nancy Pelosi’s authoritarian reign as Speaker of the House.”

“Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable,” the Caucus tweeted alongside the letter.

“House Freedom Caucus is calling on GOP leader to file and bring up a privileged motion to vacate the chair and end Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian reign.”

Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable. House Freedom Caucus is calling on GOP leader to file and bring up a privileged motion to vacate the chair and end Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian reign. Full letter: pic.twitter.com/u2AsXN5nfg — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 23, 2021

Pelosi rejected Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana on Wednesday as members of her House select committee to investigate the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee. I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members.”

Pelosi also provided a brief explanation regarding her rejection of the two GOP House members.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” she wrote.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy selected the GOP’s five members to serve on Pelosi’s bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol incursion.

But on Thursday, he signaled Republicans would “not be party to” Democrats’ “sham process” unless Pelosi changed her tune.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party’s picks for the Select Committee on January 6,” he said in a statement.

“This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution. Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

In addition to Banks and Jordan, McCarthy chose GOP Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas to serve on the committee.

