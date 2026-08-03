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Rep. Marcy Kaptur speaks at a press conference urging the inclusion of the Civilian Climate Corps., a climate jobs program, in the budget reconciliation bill, outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur speaks at a press conference urging the inclusion of the Civilian Climate Corps., a climate jobs program, in the budget reconciliation bill, outside of the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

House Dem, 80, Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run Crash While Campaigning for 23rd Term

 By Johnathan Jones  August 3, 2026 at 7:00am
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Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat from Ohio, was hospitalized Sunday after a vehicle she was riding in was struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to her office.

Police in Toledo said the Democratic lawmaker suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

In a statement posted on X, Kaptur’s office said she was heading to a church service when the crash occurred.

“This morning Congresswoman Kaptur was a passenger in a vehicle on her way to a church service when the car she was traveling in was struck,” her office said in a statement.

“She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” Kaptur’s office added.

“We look forward to additional information from Toledo Police as they investigate the accident. Congresswoman Kaptur is thankful for the quick actions of first responders from Toledo Police and Fire Departments who arrived promptly on scene, and the medical professionals helping to take care of those involved in the crash.”

The 80-year-old’s staff concluded, “She expressed her deep gratitude to the hundreds of constituents who have reached out and looks forward to returning to a full schedule soon.”

Toledo Police did not offer a suspect description.

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According to CBS News, officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. local time on Sunday to the area of Detroit Avenue and Central Avenue.

Two people, including Kaptur, were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Per CBS News, a witness told police the hit-and-run driver was picked up by another vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Kaptur, 80, has represented Ohio’s 9th Congressional District since 1983.

She is the longest-serving woman in Congress in either chamber.

Kaptur is seeking a 23rd term in the House in November.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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