House Dem: Kavanaugh ‘Likely’ To Be Investigated

A Colorado Democratic congressman claims Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh committed perjury during his Senate confirmation hearings last fall and will soon be under scrutiny.

Rep. Joe Neguse, a freshman Democrat who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, has been filmed making the comments about Kavanaugh.

In a video, he said that he believes Kavanaugh committed perjury, but he did not specify when that happened.

“There’s no question he committed perjury in the last — during the confirmation hearings and so forth,” Neguse said.

Neguse also said that the committee, which is now led by Democrats, will look into impeaching Kavanaugh.

“I think the Judiciary Committee is likely to take that up,” Neguse said.

In September, Lisa Graves wrote a column for Slate in which she claimed Kavanaugh had lied about documents Graves had written for Democrats that were later stolen.

Kavanaugh “lied. Under oath. And he did so repeatedly,” she wrote, later adding, “he should not be confirmed. In fact, by his own standard, he should clearly be impeached.”

During Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, he was accused of sexual misconduct as a high school and college student, claims he denied.

New York Democratic Congressman Jerry Nadler said last fall that regardless of the confirmation vote in the Senate, House Democrats could take action, Politico reported.

“We would have to investigate any credible allegations of perjury and other things that haven’t been properly looked into before.”

Last fall, Jed Shugerman, a professor at Fordham University School of Law, told The Washington Post that impeachment proceedings against Kavanaugh were “as likely as the Democrats winning the House.”

“If they take back the House, I would be surprised if they don’t put forth impeachment proceedings in the next Congress,” Shugerman said.

However, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, in an Op-Ed for The Hill, said impeaching Kavanaugh would be a mistake.

“It would seem to be beyond dispute that a sitting justice could not be impeached and removed for alleged conduct he committed decades ago, when he was 17 years old. But, taking a page from the Republican playbook in the Bill Clinton impeachment, some Democrats are saying that Kavanaugh can be impeached for the testimony he gave about those long-past events. That, too, would be constitutionally dubious,” he wrote.

“Impeachment is a constitutional remedy of last resort, deliberately made difficult by our Framers. Impeaching and removing a president is, of course, the most extreme step that Congress could take, but impeaching a justice, who has been confirmed by the Senate, comes close. It would be a flagrant abuse of power for the Democratic majority to act in so unconstitutional, unwise and shortsighted a manner.

“But in this age of hyperpartisan politics, nothing should surprise us,” Dershowitz added.

