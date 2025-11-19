House Dem Who Texted Epstein Tries to Explain Herself on CNN and Only Makes Things Worse

What if Democrats’ obsession with taking down President Donald Trump should ultimately boomerang and take them down instead? And what if the late convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein played a key role in their self-inflicted ruin?

Oh, the delicious irony!

Wednesday morning on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands gave an unconvincing explanation for why, during a 2019 congressional hearing that featured questioning of disgraced former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, she exchanged text messages with Epstein.

The context, of course, always makes an enormous difference. And in this case, the context is the Democrats’ sudden discovery of concern for Epstein’s victims.

In other words, only with Trump’s return to the presidency in 2025 have Democrats learned to care about Epstein. Under former President Joe Biden’s administration, those same Democrats made nary a peep about the notorious sex predator. Only now, when they believe that they can hang Epstein around Trump’s neck, have they shown any interest.

Thus, nothing Democrats say on the Epstein matter carries any weight in the first place.

To that already diminished credibility, we must add the jaw-dropping irony of a sitting House Democrat colluding with Epstein in real time.

So how did Plaskett explain that collusion?

In a lengthy interview with CNN co-hosts Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown, Plaskett did a good deal of talking. By the end, however, she had said very little of substance. In fact, her defense boiled down to two claims.

Should the House have censured Plaskett? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (145 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

First, she repeatedly insisted that she had spent many years as a prosecutor. In that capacity, she said, she had to acquire information from bad people.

Second — and this one defies belief — she described Epstein, who was a resident of the Virgin Islands, as a “constituent.”

When asked if she had regrets about communicating with Epstein, Plaskett twice described herself as “moving forward.”

That was the sum total of the delegate’s explanation for her text exchange with a sexual predator.

Nonetheless, the interview did produce one interesting nugget that could sink Plaskett’s fortunes.

“I had received donations from him,” she admitted. “After the last investigation came out, which was after this texting, I gave any donations that I had previously received from him to women’s organizations and did not have any contact with him.”

The last investigation? After this texting? Epstein pleaded guilty to sex crimes in 2008. Plaskett had no scruples about giving him her phone number, colluding with him via text message, or keeping his money until the last investigation in 2019 — 11 years after he entered a guilty plea?

CNN just brought on Stacey Plaskett to “clear the air” about her texts with Jeffrey Epstein on the morning of the 2019 Michael Cohen hearing. Her defenses: – “He was a constituent”

– “As a prosecutor you get info from bad people all the time”

– She initiated the 7:55 a.m. text… pic.twitter.com/hZ5hiPPNHz — Media Lies (@MediasLies) November 19, 2025

To put it mildly, co-hosts Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown did not exactly press Plaskett on her weak explanations.

Worse yet, on Tuesday, a handful of House Republicans colluded with Democrats to spare her a formal censure, per Politico.

On the other hand, one of Blitzer and Brown’s colleagues took a much tougher approach to the Plaskett-Epstein controversy. In a Tuesday interview, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins repeatedly — and admirably — pressed the evasive House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York on whether he thought it “appropriate” for Plaskett to text the convicted sex offender during a congressional hearing.

Why did Jeffries refuse to give Collins a straight answer? Well, the most likely explanation is that the minority leader feels some embarrassment over recent revelations of his own connection to Epstein.

Thus, even a few otherwise friendly voices in the establishment media have made Democrats feel uncomfortable.

In short, in their feverish quest to bring down Trump, Democrats have made the Epstein issue too big to ignore. Now, some of their own might pay the price.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.