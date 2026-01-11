House Dem Tries to Shift Attention Away from Alleged Somali Fraud, Wants More Focus on 'White Men' Crimes

A U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing that was supposed to focus on Minnesota’s massive fraud problems took a sharp political turn on Wednesday.

Instead of pressing witnesses about billions of dollars in alleged fraud, one Democrat used her time to redirect attention toward crime statistics involving white men and Jan. 6 defendants.

During the hearing, Rep. Emily Randall, a Washington Democrat, shifted questioning away from Minnesota’s fraud issues and toward broader crime data, according to Fox News.

The hearing followed news that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would not seek re-election after investigators revealed the state may have lost as much as $9 billion through abuse of government assistance programs during his tenure.

Those allegations involve entities accused of posing as daycare centers, medical providers, and food assistance organizations, allegedly fabricating services or inflating numbers to siphon millions in taxpayer funds.

Rather than focusing on those claims, Randall questioned Republican Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins about national crime statistics.

“What percentage of sexual assaults in the United States are committed by white men?” Randall asked, answering herself by saying, “Fifty-seven percent.”

UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Emily Randall thinks we should ignore the Somali fraudsters — who have stolen billions from Americans — and focus on American citizens and "white men." "We should spend a lot more time…looking at American citizens, looking at white men."⁩ pic.twitter.com/rwTqvkh2f2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 7, 2026

She also referenced data claiming that individuals she called “Jan. 6 insurrectionists” had gone on to commit additional crimes after being pardoned.

“We can trot out all the data that we want to create the sense that there is a bad guy,” Randall said.

She went further, calling for more attention on “white men who are committing violence at disproportionate rates,” and even referenced the sitting president during her remarks.

That pivot is jarring, given the purpose of the hearing.

Minnesota’s alleged fraud schemes involve serious accusations of theft from programs meant to feed children, support disabled Americans, and provide health care to vulnerable people.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said many of the alleged fraudsters came from Minnesota’s Somali community and stole from assistance programs designed to help those most in need.

The White House did not mince words in its response.

“Well-known symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome include: unhinged rantings and defending Somali fraudsters who rip off American taxpayers,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

Politically, her attempt at deflection is not the least bit surprising.

Faced with allegations that their immigrants may have stolen billions from taxpayers, Democrats are eager to change the subject.

After years of blaming, lecturing, and alienating large segments of the electorate, Democrats have struggled to maintain support among many American voters, particularly young white men.

Randall has to protect the voters her party imported to replace them.

