House Democrat Appears Hundreds of Times in New Epstein Documents

A Democratic member of Congress who was caught texting Jeffrey Epstein during a House hearing has had even more connections to Epstein exposed in the latest Epstein files document dump.

According to a series of 2014 emails, which came several years after Epstein’s Florida conviction on sex crimes, Democratic Delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands Stacey Plaskett arranged to visit Epstein’s island, according to political news outlet NOTUS.

“Will you be able to meet with Jeffrey on his island on Monday Aug. 18th at 11 am?” an Epstein assistant asked Plaskett.

Plaskett was noted in the files touching base with Epstein again in 2017.

Epstein assistant Lesley Groff scheduled a “phone date” between Epstein and Plaskett.

In 2016, Groff wrote Plaskett that “Jeffrey has tried for you a few times on your cell but has been unsuccessful” and urged her to call him.

“Thanks. Spoke with him,” Plaskett responded five minutes later.

The newly released files showed Plaskett contacting Epstein to secure campaign donations in 2017 and 2018.

In September 2018, Plaskett texted Epstein, writing, “I know you’re tremendously busy. Thanks so much for taking time and sharing ideas and thoughts. I appreciate your support and hope I’m not presumptuous to consider you a friend,” according to the New York Post.

“Privileged to be called friend [sic],” he replied.

On May 13, 2019, Epstein wished Plaskett a happy birthday. She asked how he knew the date.

“You told me when you were in my office,” Epstein replied. She then reponed to him that, “You’re good.”

Epstein replied, “No I’m bad, but I’m thoughtful.”

The Washington Post reported last year that during a February 2019 hearing, Epstein texted Plaskett, writing “Great outfit”

“You look great,” he texted at 10:22 a.m. “Thanks!” she said in reply.

The Post said one minute after Plaskett was on TV making chewing motions, Epstein asked her, “Are you chewing[?]”

“Not any more,” she replied. “Chewing interior of my mouth. Bad habit from middle school”

One minute after Plaskett finished questioning former Trump attorney Michael Cohen at the hearing, Epstein wrote her, saying, “Good work.”

In November, the House held a vote on censuring Plaskett, but it failed.

“No one who turns to a convicted predator for input on how to conduct official business, especially in a congressional hearing, should sit on the Intelligence Committee or any committee, for that matter. This is about restoring trust in an institution that desperately needs it,” Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina said in introducing his motion to censure Plaskett, according to Newsweek.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.