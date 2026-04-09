House Democrat Drops Chilling Threat About 'Lists of People' in Trump Admin His Party Plans to Go After

Should they ever return to power, Democrats plan to resume their campaign of persecution against political enemies.

In a clip posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado revealed that he personally has begun to compile “lists of people” in President Donald Trump’s administration who “need to have oversight and accountability.”

Crow made that announcement on MS NOW, where he also said that his fellow Democrats have done likewise.

“Well, accountability will come, sooner or later,” the congressman said. “You can’t hide from that. We are taking names.”

After touting his own “lists of people” to target, Crow issued a warning.

“It is so important right now that people understand that if you’re in this administration and you’re asked to violate the law, or violate your oath, or turn your back on the Constitution, that you will be judged, one way or another, at some point or another. You cannot escape it forever.”

Finally, Crow told his targets that they will have nowhere to hide while Democrats seek “accountability.”

Dem Rep Jason Crow says he and Democrats are making “lists of people” to go after in the Trump administration. “You will be judged. You cannot escape it forever.” These very same people have looked into every legacy media camera available for 15 months to tell you how… pic.twitter.com/GyzTzchnu7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2026

During former President Joe Biden’s administration, Democrats engaged in censorship, lawfare, and other acts of tyranny.

For instance, Biden officials pressured social media companies to remove content that challenged official narratives, particularly on COVID-19.

Biden administration operatives also arrested journalists, terrorized parents, and threw pro-life activists into prison.

In response to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, Democrats launched a vicious campaign of retribution.

Moreover, Democrats threw two former Trump administration officials in prison and even used lawfare to try to incarcerate the then-former president himself.

Meanwhile, the second Trump administration has taken very little action against those Democrats.

Early in his second term, the president did pardon the Jan. 6 political prisoners. But Trump’s Department of Justice has not sought justice on those victims’ behalf.

Likewise, in July 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released documents that detailed the origins of the Democrats’ Russia collusion hoax, what she called a “treasonous conspiracy” that began in the waning days of President Barack Obama’s administration. No one, however, has gone to jail over that conspiracy.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina did express outrage when he learned that former special counsel Jack Smith and others had monitored his phone records in 2023. Neither Graham nor many other GOP legislators, however, showed half so much passion when ordinary Americans had their rights violated.

Finally, no Biden administration official has suffered consequences for illegally abetting the years-long migrant invasion.

Thus, should Crow and the Democrats make good on their retribution pledge, they will follow the Biden model, not the Trump model.

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