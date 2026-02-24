Allowing America’s kids to have whole milk in school is an indicator of white supremacy, according to a Democratic member of Congress.

Last month, President Donald Trump’s administration allowed schools participating in the federal school lunch program to serve whole milk, according to a Department of Agriculture news release.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, whole milk is back — and it’s the right move for kids, for parents, and for America’s dairy farmers,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said then.

“This bipartisan solution to school meals alongside the newly released Dietary Guidelines for Americans reinforces what families already know: nutrient dense foods like whole milk are an important part of a healthy diet,” she added.

Democrat Rep. Maxine Dexter calls the MAHA campaign to drink whole milk “white supremacy dog whistling.” Democrats’ unhinged hatred for President Trump has broken their brains. pic.twitter.com/aYsVPafiI2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2026

But Democratic Rep. Maxine Dexter of Oregon said there is a far deeper conspiracy at work, even claiming that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is financially benefiting from the effort.

“Please ask for the science-based regimens,” she said in a video posted to X by RNC Research.

I’m down with the BIPOC struggle. I only drink chocolate milk and leprechaun shakes in season. — Harren Darrison🇺🇸 🍌 (@DarrisonHarren) February 23, 2026

“Not whatever RFK Jr. is getting kickbacks on, or you know, whatever whole milk white supremacy dog whistling that’s happening right now,” she claimed.

At the town hall, Dexter also attacked the Trump administration for enforcing immigration laws, according to Fox News.

Now whole milk is racist? What a stretch. TDS. — TKK (@TeeKayKiz) February 23, 2026

“The frank terrorism that is being invoked — when we call that out and stand together, I think people will continue to not want to do that work,” Dexter said.

“I’m not supposed to get political, but if there’s a change in political will, then we can absolutely dismantle and abolish ICE altogether,” she added.

As noted by KOIN-TV, whole milk is an option, not a requirement.

🚨 BREAKING: By stroke of pen, President Trump OVERTURNS Obama-era ban on whole milk in public school lunches. “I’m gonna start drinking a lot of milk!” Whole milk is back. MAHA is winning. Sanity is RETURNING! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zjsZbA3SpK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2026

The new rules will change meals served to about 30 million students enrolled in the National School Lunch Program.

Rollins noted that when Trump approved the return of whole milk to schools, it repaired former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “short-sighted campaign to ditch whole milk.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.