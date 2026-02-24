Share
Rep. Maxine Dexter listens to other members of the CPC at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Maxine Dexter listens to other members of the CPC at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

House Democrat Labels Drinking Whole Milk a 'White Supremacy Dog Whistle' After Trump Endorses for Health

 By Jack Davis  February 24, 2026 at 7:48am
Allowing America’s kids to have whole milk in school is an indicator of white supremacy, according to a Democratic member of Congress.

Last month, President Donald Trump’s administration allowed schools participating in the federal school lunch program to serve whole milk, according to a Department of Agriculture news release.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, whole milk is back — and it’s the right move for kids, for parents, and for America’s dairy farmers,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said then.

“This bipartisan solution to school meals alongside the newly released Dietary Guidelines for Americans reinforces what families already know: nutrient dense foods like whole milk are an important part of a healthy diet,” she added.

But Democratic Rep. Maxine Dexter of Oregon said there is a far deeper conspiracy at work, even claiming that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is financially benefiting from the effort.

“Please ask for the science-based regimens,” she said in a video posted to X by RNC Research.

“Not whatever RFK Jr. is getting kickbacks on, or you know, whatever whole milk white supremacy dog whistling that’s happening right now,” she claimed.

At the town hall, Dexter also attacked the Trump administration for enforcing immigration laws, according to Fox News.

“The frank terrorism that is being invoked — when we call that out and stand together, I think people will continue to not want to do that work,” Dexter said.

“I’m not supposed to get political, but if there’s a change in political will, then we can absolutely dismantle and abolish ICE altogether,” she added.

As noted by KOIN-TV, whole milk is an option, not a requirement.

The new rules will change meals served to about 30 million students enrolled in the National School Lunch Program.

Rollins noted that when Trump approved the return of whole milk to schools, it repaired former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “short-sighted campaign to ditch whole milk.”

