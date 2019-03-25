SECTIONS
House Democrat Lists Problems Party Will Face After Mueller Report

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves following a meeting with members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 21, 2017.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty ImagesFormer FBI Director Robert Mueller, special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves following a meeting with members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 21, 2017. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

By Nick Givas
Published March 25, 2019 at 11:13am
Modified March 25, 2019 at 12:30pm
Democratic Rep. Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania listed Bob Mueller’s findings from the Russia probe on CNN Monday, and it’s not good news for Democrats.

“My reaction is a couple of things. We ought to recognize something good. Number one, special counsel Mueller completed his investigation with a team of able investigators and prosecutors, and I’m thankful that that investigation has come to a close,” she said.

It will be difficult for Democrats to refute that statement, considering how much they lauded Mueller and his team before a verdict they didn’t like was rendered.

“Number two, we should be glad that the preliminary finding that we know of the Mueller report is that there was no coordination, no conspiracy. Notice the words that they used. No coordination, no conspiracy of the Trump campaign with Russia’s known interference with the 2016 election,” Dean added, which is likely the last thing many Democrats wanted to hear.

Dean did note, however, that while there was no collusion, there was still cause for concern.

“Number three, there was known interference by Russia in a very serious and great way with the election of 2016. I hope this administration, and I’m certain Congress will take that very seriously, as we head into the next election.”

Dean’s statement is a vast departure from the Democratic narrative of collusion and obstruction of justice.

Congressional Democrats had expressed concern that President Donald Trump would fire Bob Mueller.

Despite those outspoken concerns, Mueller was allowed to finish his investigation.

Should the Mueller report findings be made public?

Trump was also accused of blatant coordination and collusion by Democrats.

Again, Mueller’s report has cleared the president and his campaign of such charges.

Dean did call Attorney General Barr’s summary letter into question and asked why the entire report wasn’t released to the public for examination.

“But in terms of Barr’s letter, what I hope people will recognize is that it’s only a very partial summary,” she said. “It summarizes that first point. The second point that it makes is that Mueller was unable to say — to exonerate the president from obstruction of justice. That’s a very important telling second part.”

“And what you notice is the attorney general, in the four-page letter, offers only partial quotes, very little evidence of what that evidence was,” Dean continued. “All of that leads me to say we need to see the report. Congress needs to see the report, and the American people need to see the report. Even the president has said that.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







