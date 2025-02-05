House Democrat Moves to Impeach Trump for 'Dastardly Deeds Proposed'

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas announced Wednesday that he will be filing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for the “dastardly deeds proposed.”

Green cited Trump’s plan for the U.S. to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip after the war ends there. The congressman accused the president of wanting to engage in ethnic cleansing.

Trump’s proposal, which he revealed at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening, is to “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.

“Do a real job. Do something different. You just can’t go back. If you go back, it’s going to end up the same way it has for the past 100 years,” Trump said.

He called for Gaza’s residents to be resettled in surrounding countries like Egypt and Jordan, so the unexploded munitions can be removed, and the site leveled and rebuilt from the ground up. The residents could then return and be among those who repopulate Gaza.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too.” –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/aCqLl9Gwwn — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 5, 2025

Green responded to Trump’s proposal saying, “Ethnic cleansing is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world, when he has the ability to perfect what he says. Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is no joke, and the Prime Minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.”

Are you surprised it took this long for a Democrat to move to impeach Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 52% (204 Votes) No: 48% (192 Votes)

The congressman cited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., arguing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.”

“I rise to announce the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done,” the lawmaker proclaimed.

.@RepAlGreen: “The movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.” pic.twitter.com/pWJ4rnTcGD — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2025

“I did it before. I laid the foundation for impeachment. And it was done. Nobody knows more about it than I, and I know that it’s time for us to lay the foundation again,” he added.

Green filed three separate articles of impeachment against Trump during his first term, starting in 2017, Newsweek reported.

The Democrat-led House ultimately impeached Trump twice, first in the fall of 2019 and then in January 2021.

Netanyahu did not commit to supporting Trump’s Gaza plan, and Israel currently controls the land. It had ceded the area to the Palestinians in 2005 in a land-for-peace deal. However, following Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, Israel re-entered the territory.

“[Trump] sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism, so many attacks against us, so many trials and so many tribulations. He has a different idea. And I think it’s worth paying attention to this,” the Israeli prime minister said.

🚨Netanyahu responds to Trump saying U.S. will “take over” Gaza Strip. “He sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism. So many attacks against us. … He has a different idea. And I think it’s worth paying attention to this.” pic.twitter.com/kAiI6vXeNA — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) February 5, 2025

“I think it’s something that could change history, and it’s worthwhile really pursuing this avenue,” Netanyahu added.

Trump was asked who he anticipated living in a redeveloped Gaza Strip.

After suggesting Palestinians should leave Gaza, Trump was asked who he envisions living there: “I envision world people living there,” Trump said, adding, “Palestinians will live there, many people will live there.” “I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable.” pic.twitter.com/W1RRm0oImW — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2025

“I envision world people living there,” he said, adding, “Palestinians will live there; many people will live there.”

His response runs against Green’s charge that Trump plans to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.