Share
News

House Democrat Moves to Impeach Trump for 'Dastardly Deeds Proposed'

 By Randy DeSoto  February 5, 2025 at 1:07pm
Share

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas announced Wednesday that he will be filing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for the “dastardly deeds proposed.”

Green cited Trump’s plan for the U.S. to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip after the war ends there. The congressman accused the president of wanting to engage in ethnic cleansing.

Trump’s proposal, which he revealed at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening, is to “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.

“Do a real job. Do something different. You just can’t go back. If you go back, it’s going to end up the same way it has for the past 100 years,” Trump said.

He called for Gaza’s residents to be resettled in surrounding countries like Egypt and Jordan, so the unexploded munitions can be removed, and the site leveled and rebuilt from the ground up. The residents could then return and be among those who repopulate Gaza.

Green responded to Trump’s proposal saying, “Ethnic cleansing is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world, when he has the ability to perfect what he says. Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is no joke, and the Prime Minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.”

Are you surprised it took this long for a Democrat to move to impeach Trump?

The congressman cited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., arguing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.”

“I rise to announce the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done,” the lawmaker proclaimed.

“I did it before. I laid the foundation for impeachment. And it was done. Nobody knows more about it than I, and I know that it’s time for us to lay the foundation again,” he added.

Green filed three separate articles of impeachment against Trump during his first term, starting in 2017, Newsweek reported.

Related:
Trump's Audacious Gaza Plan Draws Mixed Reaction from Republicans: 'I Thought We Voted for America First'

The Democrat-led House ultimately impeached Trump twice, first in the fall of 2019 and then in January 2021.

Netanyahu did not commit to supporting Trump’s Gaza plan, and Israel currently controls the land. It had ceded the area to the Palestinians in 2005 in a land-for-peace deal. However, following Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, Israel re-entered the territory.

“[Trump] sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism, so many attacks against us, so many trials and so many tribulations. He has a different idea. And I think it’s worth paying attention to this,” the Israeli prime minister said.

“I think it’s something that could change history, and it’s worthwhile really pursuing this avenue,” Netanyahu added.

Trump was asked who he anticipated living in a redeveloped Gaza Strip.

“I envision world people living there,” he said, adding, “Palestinians will live there; many people will live there.”

His response runs against Green’s charge that Trump plans to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Promise Kept: Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Men from Women's Sports
GOP Rep Calls for Ilhan Omar to Be Deported After Viral Clip Shows Her Attempting to Thwart ICE
Karoline Leavitt Delivers Crushing News to Politico During Press Briefing: The Taxpayer 'Subsidization' Ends Now
House Democrat Moves to Impeach Trump for 'Dastardly Deeds Proposed'
Watch the Look on Trump's Face as He Learns Joe Biden Signed with a Hollywood Talent Agency
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation