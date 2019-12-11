House Democrat Teases Another Impeachment If Trump Wins in 2020

California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass said Tuesday that if President Donald Trump wins re-election, Democrats might once again try to remove him from office via impeachment.

Earlier in the day, House Democrats announced they’d be pursuing two articles of impeachment against Trump related to the Ukraine controversy — one accusing him of abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

In an interview with TMZ, Bass was asked by Harvey Levin whether Democrats would “take a second bite at the apple” if Trump wins next November but Democrats take control of the Senate.

Republicans currently control the upper chamber of Congress with a 53-47 majority. Considering a two-thirds vote is necessary to convict the president, it’s highly unlikely Democrats would be able to remove Trump from office in the next year even if they did impeach him in the House.

“There’s no such thing, really, as double jeopardy in an impeachment trial because it’s political,” Levin, who founded TMZ, said. “Suppose he gets re-elected … and you win back the Senate in a big way. If you did that, would you be inclined to take a second bite at the apple and reintroduce the exact same impeachment articles and then send it through again a second time if you have a Democratic Senate on your side?”

Harvey said she and her colleagues would likely try again.

“So, you know, yes, but I don’t think it would be exactly the same, and here’s why,” she replied. “Because even though we are impeaching him now, there’s still a number of court cases, there’s a ton of information that could come forward. For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned 100 percent by the Russians.”

While Democrats would likely try for impeachment again, the charges might be different, Bass added.

Do you think House Democrats will try to impeach President Trump again if he wins in 2020? Yes No

89% (330 Votes) 11% (39 Votes)

“You are absolutely right in your scenario,” she said. “But the only thing I would say slightly different is, it might not be the same articles of impeachment because the odds are we’d have a ton more information, and then the odds of that, sadly enough, is that, you know, he probably has other examples of criminal behavior.”

Bass’ remarks garnered plenty of criticism from Republicans, many of whom argued that they prove the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry is all about politics.

Because of course she is. This has been and will continue to be their only plan through 2024. The American people see through this nonsense. Democrat Karen Bass says she’s open to impeach Trump again if he gets reelected in 2020 | Fox News https://t.co/bSUSBekH6K — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2019

Wow. Democrats concede that #impeachment will never end. They now admit there may be another impeachment attempt against President Trump once he is re-elected. This partisan sham has to stop.https://t.co/VGea023yId — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 11, 2019

The Democrats’ harassment of @realDonaldTrump won’t end until the day he leaves office. We now have multiple Democrats – publicly – talking about their next impeachment coup. Americans deserve so much better than this partisan, vindictive charade. https://t.co/vcwcS7sdo3 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 11, 2019

It’s never been about Russia or Ukraine. Democrats know they can’t beat @realDonaldTrump at the ballot box. https://t.co/TubcfyJDq1 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 11, 2019

In an interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, Fox Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy said Bass’ words reveal Democrats’ true goals.

“It just underscores what we have always known, that they are not concerned about facts, that they’re completely obsessed with getting rid of Trump. That all of those investigations from the Russia hoax to Ukraine, all of those things have been about trying to find a crime and fit it somehow into this impeachment narrative,” she said.

