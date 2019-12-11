SECTIONS
House Democrat Teases Another Impeachment If Trump Wins in 2020

Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California attends the official unveiling of the City of Los Angeles' Obama Boulevard on May 4, 2019, in Los Angeles.Leon Bennett / Getty ImagesDemocratic Rep. Karen Bass of California attends the official unveiling of the City of Los Angeles' Obama Boulevard on May 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published December 11, 2019 at 10:07am
California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass said Tuesday that if President Donald Trump wins re-election, Democrats might once again try to remove him from office via impeachment.

Earlier in the day, House Democrats announced they’d be pursuing two articles of impeachment against Trump related to the Ukraine controversy — one accusing him of abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

In an interview with TMZ, Bass was asked by Harvey Levin whether Democrats would “take a second bite at the apple” if Trump wins next November but Democrats take control of the Senate.

Republicans currently control the upper chamber of Congress with a 53-47 majority. Considering a two-thirds vote is necessary to convict the president, it’s highly unlikely Democrats would be able to remove Trump from office in the next year even if they did impeach him in the House.

“There’s no such thing, really, as double jeopardy in an impeachment trial because it’s political,” Levin, who founded TMZ, said. “Suppose he gets re-elected … and you win back the Senate in a big way. If you did that, would you be inclined to take a second bite at the apple and reintroduce the exact same impeachment articles and then send it through again a second time if you have a Democratic Senate on your side?”

TRENDING: CNN Legal Analyst Admits Impeachment Has 'Little or No Shot' of Working, Calls Schiff's Court Claim 'Nonsense'

Harvey said she and her colleagues would likely try again.

“So, you know, yes, but I don’t think it would be exactly the same, and here’s why,” she replied. “Because even though we are impeaching him now, there’s still a number of court cases, there’s a ton of information that could come forward. For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned 100 percent by the Russians.”

While Democrats would likely try for impeachment again, the charges might be different, Bass added.

“You are absolutely right in your scenario,” she said. “But the only thing I would say slightly different is, it might not be the same articles of impeachment because the odds are we’d have a ton more information, and then the odds of that, sadly enough, is that, you know, he probably has other examples of criminal behavior.”

Bass’ remarks garnered plenty of criticism from Republicans, many of whom argued that they prove the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry is all about politics.

RELATED: New Polls Show Democrats' Impeachment Barrage Has Voters Unmoved

In an interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, Fox Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy said Bass’ words reveal Democrats’ true goals.

“It just underscores what we have always known, that they are not concerned about facts, that they’re completely obsessed with getting rid of Trump. That all of those investigations from the Russia hoax to Ukraine, all of those things have been about trying to find a crime and fit it somehow into this impeachment narrative,” she said.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







