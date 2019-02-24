SECTIONS
House Democrat Threatens To Subpoena Mueller if Report Isn’t Made Public

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Robert Mueller waits for the beginning of a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee June 19, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mueller confirmed that the FBI uses drones for domestic surveillance during the hearing on FBI oversight.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesThen-FBI Director Robert Mueller waits for the beginning of a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee June 19, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
Published February 24, 2019 at 9:19am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 1:30pm
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that House Democrats will issue subpoenas and go to court, if necessary, to obtain special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

“We will obviously subpoena the report. We will bring Bob Mueller in to testify before Congress. We will take it to court if necessary,” the California Democrat said in an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Mueller is expected to submit a final report to the Justice Department within weeks.

From there, the Justice Department is required to provide a summary of the findings to Congress, which could then choose to make unclassified portions of the report public.

But Democrats have said they are concerned that Attorney General William Barr will withhold key portions of the report.

Barr, who was confirmed to office on Feb. 14, has said that he plans to provide as much transparency as possible.

However, he has stopped short of committing to a full release of the document.

Schiff said that in addition to the report itself, he wants to see the underlying evidence collected by Mueller during his 21-month probe.

Mueller, who was appointed special counsel on May 17, 2017, has indicted more than three dozen individuals, including several Trump associates, during the investigation, but none for a conspiracy with Russians.

Schiff said that he ultimately believes the Justice Department will release a full report to Congress.

“And in the end I think the department understands they’re going to have to make this public. I think Barr will ultimately understand that as well,” Schiff said.

“If he were to try to withhold, to try to bury any part of this report, that will be his legacy, and it will be a tarnished legacy,” he said.

“So I think there will be immense pressure, not only on the department, but on the attorney general to be forthcoming.”

