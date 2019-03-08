SECTIONS
Politics US News WJ Wire
Print

House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

×
By Whitney Tipton
Published March 8, 2019 at 1:25pm
Modified March 10, 2019 at 1:08pm
Print

House Democrats on Friday passed H.R. 1, the comprehensive elections, finance and ethics reform package known as the “For the People Act,” with a 234-193 party-line vote following a lively morning session.

H.R. 1 is a broad measure, encompassing a wide range of election-related reforms.

Some of the more dramatic changes include automatic voter registration, increased donor disclosure, required tax return disclosure for presidential and vice-presidential candidates and increased voting rights for felons with completed sentences.

Finally, H.R. 1 would dismantle the current six-member, Senate-confirmed bipartisan governance structure of the Federal Election Commission in favor of one Senate-confirmed chairperson and four appointees.

This might open the agency up to partisan control, according to the Institute for Free Speech.

TRENDING: Pelosi Breaks from Dems, Makes Shock Announcement Against Trump Impeachment: ‘Not Worth It’

The Trump administration, the American Civil Liberties Union and a number of other lobbying organizations have actively opposed the controversial bill.

The legislation has been dubbed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as the “Democrat Politician Protection Act.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the resolution a “power grab on behalf of the people” before the vote.

In what has become a signature tactic intended to publicly force Democrat lawmakers’ hands over isolated key issues, according to Politico, Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw offered a final “motion to recommit” prior to the final vote.

Do you support the "For The People Act?"


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The motion added language decrying the practice of illegal immigrant voting (referring specifically to San Francisco’s school board elections).

“That allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devals as the franchise and diminishes the voting power of the United States Citizens,” the motion read.

The motion failed, effectively forcing Democrats to endorse illegal immigrant voting.

Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis came to the floor before final passage, imploring the chamber to “come together and support a simple piece of legislation to open up the political process and let all of our people come in.”

The bill now heads to the Senate. However, it is not likely to be brought to the Senate floor, according to several recent statements by McConnell.

RELATED: Dark Money Organization Helped Fund Group Working with Fusion GPS, Steele

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Ocasio-Cortez Fundraises off False New York Times Story
Half of All US Troops Could Be Leaving Southern Border This Month
Trump Weighs In on Tim Cook Controversy
Gillibrand Faces Her Own #MeToo Moment, Aide Resigned over Treatment of Sex Harassment Allegations
Dark Money Organization Helped Fund Group Working with Fusion GPS, Steele
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×