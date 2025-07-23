House Democrats Just Received These Epstein Marching Orders in Closed-Door Meeting

It’s unclear if this will be a winning strategy, but it’s certainly a strategy, and it might still be the best gambit the floundering Democratic Party has left to play.

Democrats — sans the House or Senate, and sporting some brutal approval ratings — seem to have settled on a universal strategy to combat the GOP.

Yes, it’s got to do with disgraced Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Epstein, which is arguably the most divisive issue to ever slam President Donald Trump’s base.

According to some sleuthing from Politico, Democrats have convened behind closed doors before the House goes on recess for August.

And they’ve got their marching orders.

In short: Don’t let the public forget about Epstein, a convicted pedophile whose sordid connections to some of the world’s most powerful people via an alleged underage sex trafficking ring have brought great scrutiny to his “death.”

(There is much debate about the actual circumstances of Epstein’s death while in federal custody, with many challenging the official narrative that he killed himself.)

“Now, with Speaker Mike Johnson adjourning House business this afternoon — last votes are scheduled for 3 p.m. — and canceling further action ahead of August recess in order to quash an effort to force a floor vote that would hasten the release of the Epstein files, the storyline is threatening to break out of the bubble and follow congressional Republicans back to their districts — nudged along by gleeful Democrats, who are ‘plotting how to capitalize’ on it all,” Politico wrote.

One Politico reporter even went as far as to say that this rallying call had galvanized a party that had “found their mojo” again.

Time will tell on that front, but at the very least, this puts a splintered Democratic party largely on the same page (at the very least, they’re reading the same book now) — which is not especially good for the Republicans.

But will it be good enough for the Democrats?

That’s the key question given that the Democratic Party is the one facing an uphill challenge in both the House and Senate heading into 2026 midterms.

“I don’t suppose that this is the number-one issue for voters in America by any stretch, but it may be the number-one issue for the loudest voters,” Brendan Buck, a top former GOP advisor, told Politico.

Buck added: “It’s very clear that there are going to be a lot of people asking a lot of questions over recess when they get back home.”

The actual talking points collected by Politico make it clear that Democrats were going all-in on Epstein.

“House Republicans are so scared of releasing the Epstein Files that they are shutting down the House and keeping Congress out of session for more than a month to avoid a vote that would make this information public,” one talking point read.

“Donald Trump and House Republicans promised a transparent government and the release of the Epstein Files. After six months in power, they are now doing everything they can to keep the truth about Jeffrey Epstein and his associates secret,” another talking point stated.

“Once again, House Republicans are showing that they will always put the elite and their self-interest first and hardworking American taxpayers last,” a third point read.

Exacerbating this issue for Trump and the GOP is the fact that it’s not just the Democrats adopting these talking points. A not insignificant part of the Republican Party also wants clarity and transparency on these Epstein files:

.@SpeakerJohnson, why are you running cover for an underage sex trafficking ring and pretending this is a partisan issue? MAGA voted for this. pic.twitter.com/P5Q9RZLYYn — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 23, 2025

“It should be very clear that Democrats are having a very good time with this at Republicans’ expense,” Buck described of the entire situation. “And Republicans don’t seem to quite appreciate that and are kind of letting themselves be taken for a ride.”

That being said, Politico did note that this hyper-fixation on Epstein comes with a rather sizable risk and opportunity cost:

“Any time they spend talking about Epstein is time not spent talking about, say, cuts to Medicaid in the Republican megalaw, which is likely to be more salient with voters in 2026.”

