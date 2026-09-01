House Democrats are upset that the Republican majority is going to make them go on record before the November midterms on whether they condemn socialism.

They don’t want to take that vote, because socialism is still a losing issue in the American public overall, but a winner within the Democratic ranks.

A CBS/YouGov poll released last month found 58 percent of Democrats view socialism as “very positive” or “somewhat positive.”

However, only 36 percent of independents do, and 42 percent view it negatively, and that could be the margin of victory in many swing-state races.

The four-page resolution will be attached to the SAVE America Act, concerning voter ID, which, of course, nearly all Democrats hate.

The resolution reads that the House “condemns and denounces socialism in all its forms, including the Democratic Socialists of America, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States; reaffirms its support for free, fair, and secure elections; reiterates the notion that American elections are for American citizens only; recommits itself to upholding the Constitution of the United States; and calls for enactment of the SAVE America Act to ensure election security, increase public confidence in America’s voting system, and close loopholes in order to prevent noncitizens from voting in elections.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said Tuesday, “There’s nothing democratic about socialism. They are communists.”

He posted on X, “The contrast is clear: free enterprise, innovation, and the American dream – or communism, desperation, and a higher cost of living.”

There is nothing democratic about socialism. The contrast is clear: free enterprise, innovation, and the American dream – or communism, desperation, and a higher cost of living. Choose freedom, and choose America. pic.twitter.com/cqWcFxMMNF — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) September 1, 2026

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey told Axios regarding the upcoming House vote, “This isn’t a serious bill,” adding, “If you actually want to take on socialism instead of playing political games, you don’t slip in the SAVE [America] Act as a poison pill that you know no Democrat will vote for.”

Gottheimer and fellow centrist Reps. Hillary Scholten of Michigan, Tom Suozzi of New York, and Jared Moskowitz of Florida “tried and failed to replace the measure with one excluding any mention of the SAVE Act,” Axios noted.

And Rep. Scott Peters of California said, “I’ve voted against socialism before. I’m for a clean anti-socialism resolution,” but will “go nowhere near” the SAVE America Act.

The SAVE Act legislation, which President Donald Trump supports, would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and to present photo ID when voting. It would also place limits on mail-in voting, but would still allow it for those who are disabled, serving in the military, or traveling out of their home state.

But it’s not just the SAVE America Act that Democrats won’t support; they can’t condemn socialism because they support much of the Democratic Socialists of America’s agenda: Medicare for all, open borders, defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, packing the Supreme Court, taxing the “rich,” and all the rest.

With the November midterm elections approaching, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rejoined the DSA after a seven-year hiatus.

Speaking at an event last week, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton described her party’s foray into socialism as a “healthy” development.

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky responded, “There’s nothing ‘healthy’ about the Democratic Party flirting with socialism. Experiments have subjects, and in this one it’s the American people.”

There’s nothing “healthy” about the Democratic Party flirting with socialism. Experiments have subjects, and in this one it’s the American people. Socialism has been tried on every continent, and it produced shortages, censorship, and people risking their lives to leave. Young… https://t.co/8XHaf5mPL8 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2026

“Socialism has been tried on every continent, and it produced shortages, censorship, and people risking their lives to leave. Young Americans deserve solutions, not a test run of failed policies the world already rejected,” he added.

Democrats should not be afraid to take a vote on socialism. It’s the policies, by and large, that they are advocating for America’s future; they might as well own it.

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