Democrats continually prove themselves to be a party of censorship.

House Resolution 908, which was introduced back in March by Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York, was approved in the House of Representatives last week.

The resolution comes down to this: Don’t name or speak of COVID-19 in any way that indicates its place of origin, such as calling it “Chinese Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” and “Kung-flu,” because such terms have “perpetuated anti-Asian stigma.”

My #HRes908 condemning anti-Asian sentiment related to #COVID19 just passed the House. 🙌 We reject racism. Thankful 4 my colleagues’ support. It’s on @senatemajldr 2 allow the Senate 2 pass the Senate version of my resolution by @SenDuckworth, @SenKamalaHarris & @maziehirono. pic.twitter.com/xnUfIzDEuk — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) September 17, 2020

Yes, nicknaming the Chines virus as such and criticizing China’s handling of its spread is being equated with racism. Surprise.

The resolution calls on public officials to “condemn and denounce” such rhetoric, and do their part in stopping the supposed threats that Asian-Americans face since the White House has publicly identified the virus as originating from Wuhan, China.

It also calls on law enforcement to “investigate and document all credible reports of hate crimes and incidents and threats against the Asian-American community in the United States.”

A reported uptick in crimes and discrimination against Asians in the U.S. since January is cited as a result of the national conversation about COVID-19: “…[S]ince January 2020, there has been a dramatic increase in reports of hate crimes and incidents against those of Asian descent,” the resolution states.

It also cites World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control officials who affirm the notion that saying “Wuhan Virus” is “wrong,” misleading, and ultimately becomes an “enemy of public health.”

Now, a simple resolution like Meng’s normally concerns “the operation of either the House of Representatives or Senate alone,” therefore it isn’t passed onto the president for approval.

It doesn’t apply to anyone else except the House. It doesn’t have jurisdiction over all public officials or law enforcement agencies as the language might suggest.

So what’s really the point?

According to Reuters, Rep. Kevin McCarthy said the resolution was a waste of time when the House had more important issues to deal with.

The resolution was passed 243-164.

You can guess how the Democrats voted on the resolution — only three abstained. However, 14 Republicans joined the Democrats in approval while 20 didn’t vote.

House Democrats, under the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are publicly declaring that government officials should withhold the truth regarding COVID-19, refrain from speaking out on holding China accountable for the spread of the coronavirus, and that law-enforcement agents should hyperfocus on “hate crimes” and bring such criminals to justice.

Meanwhile, measures that could provide real COVID-19 relief to American citizens remain in limbo, as USA Today reported, putting the U.S. economy in danger of a “double dip” recession.

It’s not hard to see where Democratic priorities are.

