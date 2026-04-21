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Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick appears for a hearing of the House Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill on March 26, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick appears for a hearing of the House Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill on March 26, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

House Democrats Set to 'Abandon' Colleague, Leaving Her Vulnerable to Expulsion: Report

 By Jack Davis  April 21, 2026 at 6:30am
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A House Democrat facing a federal indictment in connection with $5 million of COVID relief money that allegedly went into her campaign could be expelled from the House, according to a new report.

The House Ethics Committee meets Tuesday to consider the case of Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida, according to Axios.

Last month, an investigative subcommittee of the full committee approved a motion for summary judgment against Cherfilus-McCormick, which is tantamount to a guilty verdict on the allegations against her, according to Fox News. That would make a recommendation of expulsion a likely next step.

Axios reported that sentiment against Cherfilus-McCormick is so strong that Democrats may “abandon” her amid the expected GOP-led bid to expel her.

Expulsion will require about 80 Democratic House members to join Republicans. Axios said about 30 Democrats it contacted support expulsion.

Cherfilus-McCormick has denied doing anything wrong.

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota said that “the charges and examination are incredibly, incredibly serious and I think we have to hold ourselves to high standards here in the Congress.”

Axios quoted several House Democrats it did not name as saying their fellow party members have had enough, with one saying there was “an appetite for” expelling Cherfilus-McCormick.

One senior House Democrat said that even if party leadership does not get on board with expulsion “there are still going to be enough votes.”

“Maybe that’s because we’re so pathetic and unproductive and we need something to do, or maybe it’s because the behavior seems to keep getting worse. Either way I’m ready to go,” the unnamed lawmaker said.

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Fox News noted that the Justice Department indicted Cherfilus-McCormick in November, alleging $5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding improperly went to Cherfilus-McCormick and her family.

A separate criminal indictment against the lawmaker accuses her of using ineligible money for her campaign, filing false campaign finance reports, and asking for “special favors” from groups to whom she targeted earmark funding. Cherfilus-McCormick has been under congressional investigation since 2023, during which she has stonewalled requests for information.

The situation involving Cherfilus-McCormick comes as multiple House members want Rep. Cory Mills, a Republican from Florida, expelled as well.

Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, has introduced a resolution to expel Mills, who faces allegations of financial and sexual misconduct, according to Time. Mills has denied the allegations.

“The swamp has protected Cory Mills for far too long and we are done letting it slide,” Mace said in her statement.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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