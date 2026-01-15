House Democrats Are Tearing Themselves Apart Over 'Performative' Kristi Noem Impeachment Effort

The Kristi Noem Impeachment Show is earning less than rave reviews from some Democrats.

“There’s a frustration with all these impeachments. Now, Noem is just soup du jour. So … yes, there is a general frustration with us,” a Democratic legislator whose name was not used told Axios.

“It’s all performative bulls–t,” the Democrat said. “And I think at some point people want to focus on affordability and not performative bulls–t.”

“My thought on this is that I’m absolutely not doing this. It’s stupid,” another Democrat said.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois said she wanted to oust the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, according to Newsweek.

A DHS representative commented on the impeachment effort in a statement by saying, “How silly during a serious time.”

“As ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, Rep. Kelly is more focused on showmanship and fundraising clicks than actually cleaning up her crime-ridden Chicago district. We hope she would get serious about doing her job to protect American people, which is what this Department is doing under Secretary Noem,” the statement said.

Impeachment would require the House to approve charges against Noem, setting the stage for a Senate trial. Conviction in the Senate requires a two-thirds vote, which is unlikely in the Republican-majority Senate.

Because the ending is sure to fizzle no matter how much the process begins with sizzle, some House Democrats would prefer the party focus on something else, even if the concept is attractive to many Democrats who are anxious to show the voters back home that they are taking some sort of stand against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as noted by Axios.

“One of the things I dislike about D.C. a lot is the number of messaging items … People introduce bills that have no hope of any consequential change in peoples’ lives,” Democratic Rep. Adam Gray of California said.

Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop of Georgia said that it was “quite possible that impeachment could be a distraction.”

But Kelly said concerns about ICE “feed into the affordability and health care issues, quite frankly … restaurants aren’t as busy, people can’t do their jobs because they’re snatching them off the streets.”

As of Wednesday, about 70 Democrats had joined the impeachment bill, with the number rising, Axios reported.

Although Kelly can try to force a vote, Republicans who hold the majority can wage a procedural battle against her.

Showing the divisions among Democrats, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine has said he would not help Democrats in the effort.

Democratic Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina said, “Obviously, we have an obligation to make sure that we’re upholding immigration policy.”

“Am I necessarily pleased at the way it’s being implemented? No. But I would still need to figure out what rises, exactly, to the level of impeachment.

“It would … be more symbolic,” Davis said. “I’m not sure I see the support there.”

