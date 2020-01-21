As House Dems Get Out of Impeachment Quagmire, Maxine Waters Drags Them Right Back In

For House Democrats, the impeachment of President Donald Trump turned into something of a political hot potato.

The highly partisan process was marked by a feigned air of dignity, the sacrifice of centuries of tradition with obscene rule changes, and how it drove the nation to the breaking point. The longer the charade went on, the more America seemed to turn against it.

After Democrats finally made their heroic vote to impeach Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held onto the resulting articles, inviting further criticism of the partisan attempt to oust the president. Eventually, the articles were sent to the Senate.

With the articles of impeachment transferred there, the pressure was off the House. At least it was until Rep. Maxine Waters of California entered the conversation.

Waters told MSNBC that the House will not stop pursuing further impeachment of Trump.

“The subpoenas that I have issued that’s gone through the lower courts are now going to be heard at the Supreme Court in March,” Waters said Sunday.

“We will not stop,” she said. “Whether or not that leads to another impeachment activity, I don’t know. But I know we must continue with the work that our constituents have elected us to come to Congress to do.” (Emphasis added.)

Watch the clip of Waters vowing a continuing impeachment below:

The impeachment of Trump has been unpopular in the United States. This month, a Gallup poll found that 51 percent of Americans wanted the Senate to clear the president, leaving him in charge of the country for at least another year, compared with 46 percent who wanted him removed from office.

These are not good numbers for Democrats, a group that pushed a supposedly nonpartisan impeachment without the support of any lawmakers in the opposing party.

The move to impeach Trump was so controversial that even some Democrats refused to go along with their party’s attempt to oust the president.

Now Waters is threatening to drag the nation through the process for the second time in less than a year.

If she gets her way, Congress could be deadlocked with impeachment matters for the rest of Trump’s presidency.

In that case, Democrats don’t even need to get rid of Trump to grind his America-first agenda to a screeching halt.

While it’s unclear if more impeachment problems for Trump are on the horizon, it seems that Maxine Waters is unwilling to give up on the dream of removing the president from his office.

