SECTIONS
News
Print

House Dems Give Nancy Pelosi Standing Ovation After SOTU-Ripping Stunt

×
By Joe Setyon
Published February 5, 2020 at 10:15am
Print

Hours after she tore apart a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech in front of tens of millions of TV viewers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday received a standing ovation from House Democrats, according to multiple reports.

Trump had barely finished delivering his speech when Pelosi, who was seated behind him, took the printed copy of the speech that was in front of her and ripped it up.

On Wednesday morning, Pelosi expanded on her decision during a closed-door House Democratic caucus meeting.

“He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,” the House speaker told her colleagues, according to The Hill, which cited sources in the room.

TRENDING: Top Democratic Convention Organizers Placed on Leave, Investigation Underway

“What we heard last night was a disgrace,” she added, as Politico reported.

The Hill, Politico and NBC News all reported House Democrats gave Pelosi a standing ovation when her remarks Wednesday concluded.

“You are supposed to talk about the state of the union,” she reportedly said, “not the state of your alleged mind.”

According to Time reporter Alana Abramson, Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel confirmed that Pelosi got a standing ovation.

“She said that [Trump] disgraced the House of Representatives by using it as a backdrop for a reality show,” Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky told Politico.

In the immediate aftermath of her stunt, Pelosi said she ripped up the speech “because it was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech,” according to ABC News.

Do you think Pelosi's behavior was out of line?

“The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people,” the House speaker added in a statement. “The American people expect and deserve a President to have integrity and respect for the aspirations for their children.”

RELATED: Trump Responds to Impeachment Acquittal by Announcing Event 'To Discuss Our Country's Victory'

Other Democrats have publicly supporter Pelosi’s behavior.

“As far as I’m concerned, a shredder wasn’t available, so she did what she needed to do,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York told reporters.

Trump, for his part, called Tuesday night “a great and triumphant evening for our Country.”

“Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







House Dems Give Nancy Pelosi Standing Ovation After SOTU-Ripping Stunt
Seconds After Trump Finished, Pelosi Grabbed His Speech and Tore It into Pieces On-Air
Damning Clip Shows Pelosi Trying To Decide if She Should Applaud Putting 'America First'
Trump Brings Rush Limbaugh to Tears, Awards Him Highest Civilian Honor During SOTU
Watch Cheers of '4 More Years' Break Out on House Floor Before Trump Even Manages To Start SOTU Speech
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×