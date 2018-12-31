House Dems To Introduce 5-Week Funding Plan To End Government Shutdown

House Democrats plan to introduce legislation later this week to end the partial government shutdown and to extend the current level of border security funding for five weeks.

The stop-gap spending bill would fund the Department of Homeland Security until Feb. 8 at the current $1.3 billion level for border fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, far short of the $5 billion Trump is seeking, The Washington Post reported.

Under the Democrats’ plan, both chambers of Congress would vote to fund all other closed agencies — including Transportation, Commerce and Agriculture — for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30.

The Hill reported that top Democrats have said they will not go beyond the $1.3 billion figure, while the White House is said to have countered with a compromise of $2.1 billion.

During an Oval Office meeting with Trump and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi earlier this month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made the offer of extending the 2018 level of $1.3 billion in border fencing funding through a continuing resolution.

The president rejected that offer saying it was not adequate.

Pelosi claimed Trump would not be able to get $5 billion for a border wall through even the Republican-controlled House.

However, it easily passed 217 to 185, at increased level of $5.7 billion.

According to the Post, Pelosi’s strategy after Democrats take control of the House on Thursday is to pass six Senate spending bills that already have broad bi-partisan support, along with the continuing resolution to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Politico reported a House Democratic aide saying the idea is to put Republicans on the spot to re-open much of the rest of the federal government, while isolating the “problem child” of border security.

Trump took the Democrats to task concerning funding the border wall in a series of tweets on Monday.

“I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall,” he wrote. “You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast!”

I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall. You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

In another tweet, Trump added, “I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall. Our Southern Border has long been an ‘Open Wound,’ where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country. Dems should get back here (and) fix now!”

I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall. Our Southern Border has long been an “Open Wound,” where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country. Dems should get back here an fix now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

Over the weekend, he noted that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, live in a home in Washington behind a 10-foot wall.

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

“The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!” Trump wrote.

