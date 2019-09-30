House Dems Subpoena Giuliani for Ukraine Documents, Use Impeachment Probe for Cover

Three separate committees in the House of Representatives have issued a subpoena to Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of President Donald Trump.

The subpoena was issued Monday by the Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to CBS News.

It requests that Giuliani provide communications consisting of text messages and phone records that the committees claim will implicate him and others in their investigation into Trump’s alleged abuse of power.

The chairmen of the committees, Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California, Eliot Engel of New York and Elijah Cummings of Maryland sent a letter to Giuliani informing him of the subpoena.

“Pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019,” the letter reads.

“Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena, including at the direction or behest of the President or the White House, shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry and may be used as an adverse inference against you and the President.”

The letter also accused Trump of conspiring with Ukraine and threatening to withhold foreign aid until the European nation investigates former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential opponent in the 2020 election, and his son’s ties to a Ukrainian company.

While not formally accused of any crime, Biden came under scrutiny when his son Hunter Biden was given a high-ranking position in the company while his father was vice president.

“The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up these matters,” the letter reads.

It also mentions allegations against Giuliani himself.

“Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President,” it says.

“A growing public record, including your own statements, indicates that the President, you, and others appear to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations.”

The main intent of the subpoena, according to the letter, is to discover whom else to implicate in the House’s growing list of accused persons.

“In addition to [Giuliani’s admission that he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden], you stated more recently that you are in possession of evidence –in the form of text messages, phone records, and other communications — indicating that you were not acting alone and that other Trump Administration officials may have been involved in this scheme.”

The chairmen also sent letters requesting similar documents from three of Giuliani’s business associates: Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and Semyon “Sam” Kislin, CBS reported.

The move to subpoena was not unexpected, and Giuliani had already been openly discussing his reservations to testify. As of now, he has still not committed to compliance.

