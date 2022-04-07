House Dems Target Longtime Trump White House Staffers in Partisan Witch Hunt

Did you think the Democrats who run Congress might be working on solutions to insane gas prices, a torrent of illegal migration, and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine?

Sorry, they’re more focused on ramming through partisan prosecutions of Trump White House staffers who haven’t been in government for a year and a half.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to hold Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress on Wednesday.

The two men, who served as senior aides to former President Donald Trump, both declined subpoenas to appear before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s committee investigating the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Both Trump staffers have asserted executive privilege in declining to appear for depositions and committee proceedings.

The House vote was 220-203, according to CNN. Highlighting its partisan nature, the only Republicans voting in favor were Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, according to The Hill. Both were appointed to the Jan. 6 committee by Pelosi.

The House vote sets up political prosecutions of the two Trump staffers, who served in the White House throughout the duration of Trump’s presidency.

The Department of Justice also charged Stephen K. Bannon, a one-time Trump White House adviser, with contempt of Congress following a similar, overwhelmingly partisan vote in October.

The House voted to hold Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt in December, but the Department of Justice hasn’t charged him.

Partisan Democrats have upped criticism of Attorney General Merrick Garland for failing to deliver a flood of political prosecutions targeting former Trump administration officials.

And President Joe Biden wants Trump himself prosecuted by Garland’s DOJ, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Biden wants Garland to “act more like a prosecutor” than a “ponderous judge,” in a chilling political conflict of interest.

The precedent of charging witnesses who don’t appear for congressional subpoenas is legally thin.

The last time the Department of Justice charged a no-show for a subpoena with contempt was in 1983, and the defendant, an environmental official under then-President Ronald Reagan, was acquitted, according to The Associated Press.

Similar attempts to charge subpoena no-shows for the House Un-American Activities Committee in the late 1940s ended with legal failures, the AP reported.

House Democrats have highlighted Navarro and Scavino’s closeness to President Trump, seeking to document every minute of the then-president’s activity the day rioters protested the certification of the 2020 election.

The establishment wing of the Democratic Party has neglected work on policy and governance in the aftermath of Trump’s presidency, even as gasoline prices shock American motorists, illegal aliens swamp the country’s public services and the world is fixated on the Russian war in Ukraine.

The coastal elitist party instead focuses on personality-based grievances for conservative media figures and Republican legislators who arouse strong feelings from their base.

