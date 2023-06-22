Share
News

House Dems Throw On-Floor 'Temper Tantrum' as Schiff Is Officially Censured

 By Jack Davis  June 22, 2023 at 6:13am
Share

House Democrats voiced outrage Wednesday as Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California was censured by the House for making false claims about former President Donald Trump.

Censure is the highest level of disapproval of a member’s conduct short of expulsion.

The vote on the resolution, brought by Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, was 213-209, according to Axios.

The five GOP members of the House Ethics Committee, which under the resolution will now consider Schiff’s conduct, voted “present,” as did Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Florida.

All House Democrats opposed censuring Schiff.

Trending:
'Little B****': Boebert, MTG Reportedly Get in Heated Fight on House Floor, Video Captures Exchange


House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was able to read only part of the censure resolution aloud before Democratic heckling and shouting interrupted him to the point where he left the chamber, according to The Associated Press.

Greg Price of the State Freedom Caucus Network described the scene on Twitter: “Democrats throw a 5 minute temper tantrum in the well of the House chamber as the vote to censure Adam Schiff passes, yelling ‘shame’ at Kevin McCarthy and refusing to allow him to finish reading the resolution.”

Democrats called McCarthy  a “spiteful coward” and “weak,” according to Axios. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  of New York called for him to be booted from his post.

During her comments to the House, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote was a “puppet show” and Trump the “puppeteer.”

“You look miserable. You look miserable,” the California Democrat told Luna.

Related:
Lauren Boebert Reveals the 1 Word That Should Be Put on Adam Schiff's Tombstone

“As chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff launched an all out political campaign built on baseless distortions against a sitting U.S. president at the expense of every single citizen in this country and the honor of the House of Representatives,” Luna said, according to CBS News.

The congresswoman called the vote to censure Schiff a choice ” between right and wrong,” according to ABC News.

“This is not a partisan act. This is not a conservative-versus-liberal vote. This is a clear vote between right and wrong, and I urge you to do the right thing,” she said.

Luna said “run[ning] away from this opportunity to hold this man accountable” would “betray the people who trusted us and sent us here [to Congress] to do the right thing.”

The resolution said Schiff “has spread false accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.”

“On March 20, 2017, Representative Schiff perpetuated false allegations from the Steele Dossier accusing numerous Trump associates of colluding with Russia into the Congressional Record,” the resolution said.

“As ranking minority member and Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Representative Schiff behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by publicly, falsely denying that his staff communicated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump,” the resolution said.

Schiff Resolution by The Western Journal on Scribd

According to ABC News, since 2000, only two other House members have been censured — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and former Democratic Rep. Charles Rangel of New York.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




McCarthy Fights Against Biden Impeachment Behind Closed Doors, Says it 'Undercuts' Agenda: Report
Most Critical Hour for Missing Titanic Sub Is Here - Every Second Counts in Search and Rescue Operation
House Dems Throw On-Floor 'Temper Tantrum' as Schiff Is Officially Censured
Biden's America: Police So Overwhelmed, They're Ordering Some Citizens to Stop Calling
Lauren Boebert Reveals the 1 Word That Should Be Put on Adam Schiff's Tombstone
See more...

Conversation